Pinay raises power bank safety awareness after device catches fire while unused

A Filipino woman raised concerns about power bank safety after her device unexpectedly caught fire while her husband was asleep.

Facebook user Mai Madelle Elcullada shared on Thursday, October 23, that her Anker Zolo Magnetic Power Bank “sparked and burned” at around 1 a.m. on October 22.

“Unplugged, unused, no previous issue. Bought a year ago,” she wrote, adding that she purchased the device from an Anker store at a mall.

“The fire spread in seconds, good thing I was awake and husband woke up right away. This is for public awareness to be mindful. We only had minor scalding, putting out [the] fire,” Mai added.

She said her power bank model was not included in Anker’s global recall last year.

“PS: not recalled pala ang model ko A1685 10k,” Mai continued.

She also attached a photo of the burned power bank to her post.

In the comments, Mai clarified that she was “not after [the] refund,” emphasizing that she shared her experience to raise awareness about the power bank’s safety.

“I’m not after refund, if our room burned because we are asleep, we live [in] a town house, our fire extinguisher was downstairs, fire was spreading in seconds. I bought Anker specifically because I trusted the brand. Kulba siya if nadamay ang whole subdivision just because of a power bank [na] idle lang sa table,” she wrote.

Mai also said that Anker representatives and the crisis management team of its local distributor reached out to her following her post.

“They have reached out to coordinate the investigation, and I am hoping for an official response from Anker regarding the findings and any necessary safety measures,” she wrote in an update.

“My intention in sharing this experience is simply to raise awareness about consumer safety. Like many others, I have trusted Anker products, which is why this incident is particularly concerning,” Mai added.

“We were fortunate that the fire did not spread further. I sincerely hope this matter is thoroughly investigated so that other families will not have to experience the same thing,” she continued.

A Threads user also recounted how his Anker Zolo 20,000mAh power bank “randomly” exploded “while everyone was asleep.”

“It wasn’t charging or connected to anything. Just sitting in an air-conditioned room. The explosion was so intense that the foam of my bed actually caught fire,” Layco Cupo wrote on the platform October 21.

“Bought it on Jan. 3, 2025, and only now found out certain Zolo models were recalled. anker.ph, I no longer have the verification code. We need you to take responsibility, urgently investigate this, and provide a proper resolution,” he added.

Meanwhile, another Threads user said they had their power bank replaced after contacting the brand over concerns sparked by reports of some models exploding.

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The Threads user also shared a link to Anker’s “product recall submission form” for those seeking to have their power banks replaced.

Last year, Anker announced a recall of some power bank models after identifying a “potential manufacturing issue involving lithium-ion battery cells supplied by a single vendor.”

“This issue was detected through enhanced quality assurance protocols that Anker implemented following a previous recall. While the likelihood of malfunction is considered minimal, we are initiating a voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution,” it previously said.

The recall covered power bank models A1257, A1647, A1652, A1681, and A1689.

The brand also urged owners of the affected models to stop using their devices, even if they appeared to be functioning normally, “due to the risk of overheating, melting, smoke, or fire.”

ALSO READ: Anker recalls select power banks sold in Philippines over overheating risk