Video of supermarket workers being frisked by guards sparks online discussion

A video showing security guards frisking supermarket workers has circulated on social media, drawing attention to the practice.

An X (formerly Twitter) user posted a clipon Sunday, October 25, showing workers lined up to be frisked by security guards.

The female workers had their brassieres pulled, while male workers were instructed to jump after being inspected.

“Talagang pinipisil pa pati ang bra, kulang na lang ipa-ultrasound pa mga employees nila. Anong store ba ‘to ng maiwasan?” the X user asked.

talagang pinipisil pa pati ang bra, kulang nalang ipa ultrasound pa mga employees nila. anong store ba to ng maiwasan? https://t.co/T7dIPgvvBw

— Jo March (@jomsksk) October 25, 2026

The post has garnered 2.2 million views, 4,900 likes, 1,700 bookmarks and nearly 250 replies on X.

“Lala? Like, ganto din ba sa other big store…? Sa mga namimili kasi sa kanila, ang alam ko strict lang sila sa mga suki nila, need pang i-check receipt bago lumabas ng store nila,” another X user wrote.

“Uhmmmm? Sobrang prone ba sa nakawan dito?” another Pinoy commented.

“Na para bang physical exam,” an X user wrote, referring to a medical evaluation.

Others, however, said the practice is common in the retail industry and explained why it is being done.

“I worked in retail supermarket before and as someone na naka-experience nito, believe me, may sense ang ganyang frisking. Its not about kung gaano kalaki magiging loss ng company sa maliit na kukupitin. It’s about integrity at work ethics,” an X user said.

“I worked as Lost Prevention Manager before for retail that has nationwide presence in leading groceries and department stores. This type of frisking is quite normal. You’ll be suprised with what items and amount people can hide in their bodies and gaano kadalas mangyari,” another wrote.

“Worked retail and safe to say, unless ‘yung grocery ay may pera for x-ray machine (which itself has lots of issues), ganyan talaga frisking kasi maraming way para makapang-dekwat ng items,” an X user commented.

“Dekwat” is a slang term meaning to steal or take something without the owner’s knowledge.

“Hindi nila pinipisil ’yan, hinihila nila ’yan para, if ever na may nakasingit na pera, mahuhulog. Ganyan talaga ang ginagawa nila. BTW [By the way], dati akong bagger..” another X user commented.

“This is normal, I worked in [Redacted] supermarket before and they normally do this kind of stuff, and still, employees still getting away with stuff from the supermarket,” a different X user wrote.

“Worked as an OJ [on-the-job] trainee sa isang kilalang Mall sa City namin and legit ‘yang ganyan. When I asked, since nasa Warehouse Management ako assigned, may past instances daw na sinisngit sa bra and undies [or] briefs ‘yung items,” another Pinoy said.

Some supermarkets and other retail establishments conduct security checks on employees as part of their anti-theft procedures.

These checks may involve inspecting employees before they leave the premises to ensure they are not carrying cash or merchandise without authorization.

The practice has drawn mixed reactions on social media, with some users discussing the need for security measures and others raising concerns about how the checks are conducted.