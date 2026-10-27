Animal rescue group explains deposit policy after order dispute

A group that raises funds to feed and support stray animals in the South by selling homemade sweets reminded the public to require deposits after a supporter flagged the group following the cancellation of her orders.

Pawfectly Good, a group that feeds homeless cats and dogs in Southwoods, Alabang and La Marea, shared its encounter with a follower who ordered 12 boxes of pastillas and 10 assorted sticky notes from them.

The group sells homemade sweets like pastillas, crinkles, polvoron and cheese tarts to raise funds for veterinary bills, medicines, supplements and food for the animals in its care.

The group said customers are not required to pay a deposit for orders of fewer than five boxes

“But if it’s a big order like 12 boxes, we require a deposit because we have to order fresh carabao’s milk and other ingredients. We also need to buy the boxes, wrappers and ribbons,” Pawfectly Good explained.

“We like sending our merch items to our customers with a touch of love and gratitude. After all, our items are for a cause. 100% of the proceeds [go] directly to our community and rescued furbabies’ needs. Often, we don’t use the proceeds only, but the gross income when there’s really no funds to use at all,” it added.

The group said that after being informed that her orders were ready for delivery, the customer backed out, saying she had already ordered pastillas from another seller.

The group later sold the 12 boxes of pastillas at a garage sale, explaining that it needed the funds to care for the animals and pay rent and utility bills for its three foster homes.

However, the customer later returned and asked for her deposit back after learning that her canceled orders had already been sold.

“We reminded her that deposit is non-refundable. It can only be refunded if she’s able to cancel before we made them. But we’re able to make them on time and she didn’t inform us beforehand. Still, she is insisting that we return her the deposit today because they need it for an upcoming trip. She said we had to refund it or else she’ll write a post that we are scammers,” the group said.

“We feel so sad. We are doing everything for the furbabies. We are not earning anything from this. We have a job and our salaries would be more than enough for ourselves if we are not doing this volunteer work. But we love the furbabies. We know they need us. There’s no other group helping them. We don’t deserve to be accused of being ‘scammers,'” it added.

“Deposit is non-refundable. Please understand,” the group said in its post.

The group maintains a separate account where it sells food and other merchandise to support animals under its care.