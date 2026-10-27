Free online safety exhibit for parents, teens opens at Glorietta

Parents and teenagers can explore ways to stay safe online through interactive activities, practical digital safety demonstrations and free educational resources at a five-day exhibit in Makati City.

Running from October 26 to 30, the free exhibit invites families to discuss digital well-being, including social media use, online interactions and ways to recognize and respond to cyber threats.

The showcase, titled “Digital Dialogue in Real Life: Safety Starts with Conversation” (DDIRL), is organized by Meta and hosted by Glorietta by Ayala Malls.

The event opened on Monday, October 26, with a multisectoral forum at the Glorietta Palm Drive Activity Center, bringing together educators, youth advocates and government leaders to discuss the shared responsibility of protecting young people online.

From October 27 to 30, visitors can explore the interactive exhibit at Level 1 of Glorietta, which is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

What visitors can expect

The exhibit features guided activities designed to help parents and teens discuss their everyday digital experiences in an approachable setting.

Interactive visual prompts encourage families to talk about managing social media feeds, navigating online peer interactions and identifying potential cyber threats.

Visitors can also watch demonstrations of digital safety features, including Teen Accounts, parental supervision tools and age-appropriate privacy settings.

Educational materials and support booths will be available from the Department of Education (DepEd), Stairway Foundation through its Kaagapay Program, the National Youth Commission (NYC) and the Psychological Association of the Philippines (PAP).

The activities aim to help families develop safer online habits through open conversations and practical guidance.

Creating a space for family conversations

Mae Dichupa, asset management portfolio head for Makati and BGC at Ayala Malls, said the venue was designed to encourage meaningful connections among families and communities.

“At Ayala Malls, our spaces are intentionally designed as extensions of the Filipino home–a trusted ‘third space’ devoted to nurturing the people and relationships that walk through our doors,” Dichupa said.

“Looking after today’s families means safeguarding both their everyday comfort and their digital well-being. By opening Glorietta to this vital dialogue, we are providing a warm, neutral ground where parents and teens can step away from their personal screens, listen to each other and build better habits together,” she added.

Families visiting the exhibit can also explore Glorietta’s dining, shopping and leisure offerings.