Pope invites young Catholics to Seoul as registration opens for World Youth Day 2027

VATICAN — With less than a year to go until World Youth Day (WYD) in Seoul, South Korea, Pope Leo XIV invited young Catholics worldwide to register and to view the event as a pilgrimage rather than just a trip to a new place.

“This is not merely an invitation to see a new city; it is a call to set out on a pilgrimage of faith, friendship, and hope,” Leo said in a video message.

The Vatican released the pontiff’s message on Thursday, coinciding with the liturgical feast of St. John Paul II, who established WYD in 1985. In his message, Leo referred to his predecessor, who invited the young to “open wide the doors for Christ.”

“Providentially, today we celebrate the liturgical memory of St. John Paul II, who continuously proclaimed to all peoples, ‘Do not be afraid, open wide the doors for Christ.’ These words also apply to each one of you,” Leo said.

The pope, who is expected to attend, also reminded young Catholics what to look forward to as they register for WYD 2027: unity in diversity.

“In Seoul, you will meet young people from all across the world, representing a beautiful and rich variety of languages and cultures,” the pope said.

“Yet, despite these differences, and indeed because of your God-given diversity, you will experience an even greater sense of unity, for we are all members of the one body of Christ.”

WYD 2027 registration

The next World Youth Day will take place in Seoul from Aug. 3–8, 2027.

In a press release accompanying the pope’s message, the WYD 2027 organizers urged those registering to do so as groups. As explained in the press release, registration takes place in two phases: first, the group leader creates a group account, and second, the group leader adds each member’s information. Registration is complete once payment is made.

Pilgrims are offered 11 packages to choose from, ranging from $70 to $340, depending on the type of stay, and including public transportation and a pilgrim kit.

Registrations can be made on the WYD 2027 website.

Theme song, patron saints, and Korean hospitality

The theme of WYD 2027 is taken from the Gospel of John 16:33: “Take Courage! I Have Overcome the World.”

On Aug. 3, the WYD 2027 countdown began with the premiere of its official theme song, “Confidite, Ego Vici Mundum” (“Take Courage, I Have Overcome the World,” in Latin), on YouTube. The song was composed by Korean composer Francis Jiyoon Kim.

St. John Paul II and four other saints are patrons of WYD 2027: St. Andrew Kim Taegon and his companion martyrs, St. Frances Xavier Cabrini, St. Josephine Bakhita, and St. Carlo Acutis, the first millennial saint to be canonized.

In a July press release ahead of the countdown, Archbishop Peter Soon-taick Chung of Seoul, president of the local organizing committee, expressed hope that the hundreds of thousands of pilgrims expected in Seoul will experience the hospitality of the South Korean people.

“Over the past three years, we have concentrated on laying the foundations for the event. The year ahead will be the time to complete our preparations and welcome young people from every part of the world,” Chung said.