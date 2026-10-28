Filipino missionary priest dies at 73 after decades of service in Ghana

MANILA — A Filipino Divine Word missionary priest who spent most of his priestly life serving communities in Ghana died October 20 at age 73, according to the diocese where he once served.

Fr. Sofronio “Boy” Endoma died at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, Ghana’s capital, the Diocese of Donkorkrom said.

“We mourn the loss of a dear missionary, Rev. Fr. Sofronio Endoma, SVD,” the diocese said. “May the Lord whom he so faithfully served grant him eternal rest.”

Born in Cebu City in 1952, Endoma entered the Divine Word novitiate in 1981 and was ordained a priest in 1987 after completing his formation at Divine Word Seminary in Tagaytay City.

He arrived in Ghana in 1988 and served communities in Battor, Accra, Kwahu Tafo and Donkorkrom, including island communities in the Afram Plains, a major agricultural and fishing region.

Fr. Stephen Kofi Sakpaku of the Archdiocese of Accra also paid tribute to the Filipino missionary, thanking God for his priesthood and decades of service.

“We thank God for his life, priesthood, and years of faithful service,” Sakpaku said. “May the Lord welcome him into His loving embrace and comfort his family, his SVD confrères, and all who mourn him.”

In the Philippines, Bishop Pablito Tagura, SVD, of the Apostolic Vicariate of San Jose in Mindoro, also expressed sadness over Endoma’s death.

“So sad to read the passing away of Fr. Boy; he is now with the Lord, giving him his eternal reward for his selfless and dedicated service in His vineyard in Ghana,” Tagura said.