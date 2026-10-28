Pinoys suggest scrapping Christmas parties in favor of cash bonuses amid rising costs

Calls to prioritize cash bonuses over Christmas parties were made online, with some social media users arguing that extra cash would be more beneficial to workers amid rising living costs.

An X (formerly Twitter) user on Tuesday, October 27, suggested that employers “skip the traditional Christmas party this year” amid the country’s economic situation.

“Give cash bonuses directly to our employees instead,” the X user added.

Dahil bagsak na ekonomiya, we should skip the traditional Christmas party this year. Give cash bonuses directly to our employees instead. — azi (@f1ghter_cpa) October 26, 2026

The post has garnered 6,900 likes, 1,100 reposts, 34 reposts and 112 bookmarks, with some online users expressing support for the suggestion.

“Totoo!! Tigil na ‘yang mga year-end na ‘yan ta’s bibili pa ng susuotin based sa theme. Haha,” an X user commented.

“True, additional gastos pa sa outfits and if ever, may exchange gifts e,” another X user wrote.

“Yes, I agree to this. Imbis na mag-ambagan pa ‘yung mga empleyado para sa Christmas Party, why not bigyan na lang ng extra cash para kahit paano, makadagdag man lang ‘yun sa mga gastusin during the holiday season,” a different Pinoy said.

“Naaalala ko lang, may isa akong naging work before na nag-ask pa ng contribution sa amin para magkaroon ng Christmas Party kami. Nakakaloka!!!” another X user wrote.

“Ay true… tapos may theme pa Christmas party, dagdag gastos na naman,” a different X user said.

Many workplaces organize Christmas parties for their employees, with some requiring them to dress up according to certain themes. It may also include gift exchanges, prompting workers to shell out for the occasion.

While private-sector companies are not legally required to provide Christmas bonuses, these may become a company benefit if they have an established and consistent practice of granting them, in accordance with the Labor Code.

Christmas bonuses are distinct from the mandatory 13th-month pay that employees must provide to qualified from rank-and-file employees.

Meanwhile, a payment card services firm reported that consumer spending in the Philippines remained flat in the third quarter of the year, with little change from the previous quarter as price pressures intensified amid weak labor market conditions.

“The continued weakness in Philippines’ overall SMI (Spending Momentum Index) reflects higher inflation and weaker labor market conditions weighing on household spending,” Visa was quoted as saying.

Visa Business and Economic Insights economists Simon Baptist and Minakshi Barman reportedly said that elevated inflation and persistent labor market challenges in the country have constrained household purchasing power.