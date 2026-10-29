Who’s who: Michelin Guide 2027 Manila, Environs and Cebu selection unveiled

The culinary landscape of the Philippines reached another milestone today, October 29, as the Michelin Guide officially unveiled its second edition for Manila and Environs & Cebu.

The highly anticipated reveal, took place during a ceremony at the Manila Marriott Hotel at Newport World Resorts in Pasay City, highlighted the best in fine dining, neighborhood favorites and sustainable gastronomy across the region.

Coinciding with the global 100th anniversary of the Michelin Star, this year’s selection reflects the continued evolution of Philippine dining, building on last year’s historical launch which awarded distinctions to 108 establishments across Manila, its surrounding regions, and Cebu.

READ: FULL LIST: Michelin-starred Restaurants in the Philippines | FULL LIST: Michelin-selected restaurants in Philippines | FULL LIST: Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand and Special Award recipients in the Philippines

This year’s ceremony puts a spotlight on consistency, innovation, and local craftsmanship evaluated by independent Michelin Guide inspectors according to five universal criteria: ingredient quality, mastery of techniques, harmony of flavors, personality of the chef, and consistency over time.

It was attended by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay.

Headline moments from tonight’s edition include:

The Michelin Stars: Celebrating both retained stars from last year’s inaugural class, alongside newly elevated and awarded establishments joining the prestigious list.

Bib Gourmand Selection: Recognizing restaurants offering exceptional dining experiences at accessible price points, featuring a diverse mix of casual dining spots, heritage eateries and modern comfort concepts.

Michelin Selected: Highlighting a broad spectrum of dining destinations demonstrating culinary skill and regional identity across Manila, Tagaytay, Pampanga, Cavite and Cebu.

Special Awards & Sustainability: Honoring individuals in the hospitality community through the MichelinSpecial Awards (Young Chef, Sommelier, and Service) alongside the Michelin Green Star for pioneering environmental practices in gastronomy.

A milestone year for Philippine gastronomy

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide, who delivered a messaged through a recorded message noted the rise of Philippine gastronomy.

“Our inspectors have also been impressed by the diversity of regional food cultures and the continued progress of the dining scene. Fine dining establishments are reaching new levels of consistency and refinement, while the bold interplay of savory is so salty and sweet flavors, remain a defining characteristic of Philippine cuisine. Together, these elements are shaping a culinary identity that is increasingly distinctive and completely on the global stage,” he said.

“Tonight, we celebrate the full diversity of the Michelin guide selection,” Poullennec said.

The complete 2027 selection for Manila and Environs & Cebu is available immediately following the ceremony via the Michelin Guide official website and mobile app (iOS and Android).

The ceremony was also livestreamed on YouTube.

READ: Where to watch the 2027 Michelin Guide Philippines restaurant reveal

2027 Michelin Guide Selection at a glance

Two Michelin Stars: Helm

One Michelin Star:

Inatô

Celera

Asador Alfonso

Linamnam

Kása Palma

Hapag

Toyo Eatery

Gallery by Chele

(New) Flow

Bib Gourmand: 31 establishments

Michelin Selected: 86 establishments

2027 Special Award Winners