FULL LIST: Michelin-starred Restaurants in the Philippines for 2027

The Michelin Guide has unveiled its 2027 selection for the Philippines, naming 10 restaurants among the country’s Michelin-starred dining establishments, on the star’s 100th anniversary.

READ: Who’s who: Michelin Guide 2027 Manila, Environs and Cebu selection unveiled

Revealed on Thursday, October 29, at the Michelin Guide Manila and Environs & Cebu Restaurant Ceremony at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Newport World Resorts, the second edition recognized one restaurant with Two Michelin Stars and nine restaurants with One Michelin Star.

Makati-based Flow is the sole new addition to the One Michelin Star category this year, while all previously recognized starred restaurants successfully retained their distinctions.

Here is the complete list of Michelin-starred restaurants in the Philippines for 2027:

Two Michelin stars

Helm – Makati

Helm, led by chef Josh Boutwood, retained its Two Michelin stars. The restaurant is recognized for its creative seasonal menus, precise cooking techniques, bold flavors and meticulous presentation, complemented by an intimate open-kitchen dining experience.

One Michelin Star

Asador Alfonso – Cavite

Celera – Makati

Flow – Makati (NEW)

Gallery by Chele – Taguig

Hapag – Makati

Inatô – Makati

Kása Palma – Makati

Linamnam – Parañaque

Toyo Eatery – Makati

@rosette_adel Helm also retained its ⭐️⭐️ Michelin Stars, under the direction of Chef Josh Boutwood. | via @rosette_adel https://t.co/vnuqNTs1mV — Interaksyon (@interaksyon) October 29, 2026



Flow, led by chefs Kevin Jonathan Uy and Gabriel “Gato” Ong, is the newest restaurant to join the country’s One Michelin star roster. Its cooking explores culinary connections between the Philippines and Peru through thoughtful techniques and ingredients that highlight natural flavors.

Meanwhile, the eight other one Michelin-starred restaurants retained their distinctions from the inaugural Philippine selection.

The Michelin Guide recognizes restaurants based on the quality of their cooking, with its stars distinguishing exceptional dining experiences. One Star recognizes high-quality cooking worth a stop, while Two Stars recognize excellent cooking worth a detour..

The complete Michelin Guide Manila and Environs & Cebu 2027 selection is available through the official Michelin Guide website and app.

The ceremony was also livestreamed on Thursday.

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