Michelin Guide introduces Mindful Voices in the Philippines, names Chele Gonzalez as first recipient

The Michelin Guide has introduced its Mindful Voices platform in the Philippines that gathers influential personalities from the hospitality industry to share stories and practices that are helping shape the future of gastronomy.

Launched as part of the Michelin Guide Manila and Environs & Cebu 2027 ceremony on Thursday, October 29, the platform provides an editorial space for chefs, hoteliers and winemakers to share their experiences, ideas and contributions to the industry.

READ: Who’s who: Michelin Guide 2027 Manila, Environs and Cebu selection unveiled

The first recipient invited on stage as a Mindful Voice in the Philippines was Chef Jose Luis “Chele” Gonzalez of Gallery by Chele in Taguig City.

At Gallery by Chele, culinary excellence goes hand in hand with environmental responsibility, with initiatives focused on local sourcing, waste reduction and supporting communities involved in Philippine food production.

Around 90% of the restaurant’s ingredients are sourced locally through partnerships with farmers, fisherfolk and Indigenous communities, helping support livelihoods while preserving culinary heritage.

The restaurant also maintains an urban garden nourished by composted kitchen waste, supplying endemic herbs for its kitchen.

Other initiatives focus on cacao, coconut and rice, creating added value for local produce and giving new purpose to food by-products.

Gallery by Chele also works with the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) to help preserve and promote heirloom rice varieties.

Through these efforts, Chele demonstrates how restaurants can extend their influence beyond the dining table by supporting local communities, protecting culinary heritage and encouraging more responsible food practices.

According to the Michelin Guide, Mindful Voices aims to amplify the perspectives of people introducing meaningful changes in gastronomy hospitality and wine.