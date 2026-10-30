Noveleta vice mayor’s wife explains ‘underdressed’ look at Michelin Guide PH 2027 ceremony

The wife of Noveleta, Cavite Vice Mayor Dino Reyes Chua explained her outfit choice when she attended the Michelin Guide Philippines 2027 ceremony on Thursday, October 29.

READ: Who’s who: Michelin Guide 2027 Manila, Environs and Cebu selection unveiled

Lawyer Bernice Angeles was spotted wearing a navy blue polo shirt paired with a matching skirt, while her husband wore a suit at the ceremony held at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Pasay City on Thursday.

“Underdressed because I was on the way to the supermarket!” she wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

“We couldn’t access our email account and we only found out through the news that we just won another Michelin Award for 2027!” Angeles added, accompanied by a laughing emoji.

“Congratulations, BUTCHER BOY, for the Michelin Bib Gourmand Award!” she continued.

Butcher Boy is an Asian fusion restaurant and steakhouse offering a Southeast Asian-inspired menu featuring well-balanced seasonings and sauces.

It was previously recognized as a Michelin-Selected restaurant before being promoted to Bib Gourmand status in the 2027 edition.

READ: FULL LIST: Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand restaurants in the Philippines for 2027

The Philippine branch of Butcher Boy was co-founded by Nikki Ynchausti and chef Marco Legasto.

A biographical profile also lists Chua as one of the restaurant’s co-owners.

READ:FULL LIST: Michelin-starred restaurants in the Philippines for 2027 | FULL LIST: Michelin-selected restaurants in the Philippines for 2027 | FULL LIST: Michelin Special Award recipients in the Philippines for 2027