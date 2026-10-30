Malabon church approved as first minor basilica in Kalookan diocese

MANILA — The Vatican has elevated a 412-year-old church in Malabon City to a minor basilica, making it the first in the Diocese of Kalookan to receive the designation.

The diocese announced the approval Thursday, Oct. 29, after receiving a formal decree from the Vatican’s Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

Dated Sept. 29, 2026, the decree granted the diocese’s petition, which was endorsed by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

“The faithful of the Diocese of Kalookan rejoice and give thanks to God for the granting of our petition to the Holy See,” the diocese said.

Founded by Augustinian missionaries in 1614, San Bartolome Parish is the oldest church in the diocese, according to its parish profile.

Its early history is partly undocumented, but historical accounts describe repeated destruction caused by natural calamities and other misfortunes. A more durable church structure was completed in 1813, while the year 1861 appears above the church’s main entrance.

The church suffered extensive damage during the Philippine Revolution in 1898, when its eastern portion was burned and many valuables were stolen or destroyed. Five altars and a removable silver altar were among the few items that survived, according to the parish profile.

Years later, parish priest Lino Kawili began renovations but was transferred to Silang, Cavite, following a dispute with the archbishop of Manila. The move reportedly caused resentment among some parishioners.

The parish gradually regained the community’s confidence following the establishment of Malabon Normal School in 1929. Run by the Sisters of Maryknoll, the school helped strengthen local religious life and encouraged fundraising for the church’s rehabilitation.

In August 2022, the National Museum of the Philippines declared San Bartolome an Important Cultural Property, recognizing its historical and cultural significance.

At the time, Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan announced plans to petition the Vatican to grant the church minor basilica status.

The approval marks a milestone for the Diocese of Kalookan, which was established in 2003