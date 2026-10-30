FULL LIST: Michelin-selected restaurants in the Philippines for 2027

By
Rosette Adel
-
October 30, 2026 - 10:10 AM
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Michelin-selected awardees during the Michelin Guide Manila and Environs & Cebu 2027 ceremony on Oct. 29, 2026. (Interaksyon/Rosette Adel)

The Michelin Guide has recognized 86 restaurants under its Michelin-selected category for the 2027 Philippines edition, highlighting the country’s growing culinary diversity.

READ: Who’s who: Michelin Guide 2027 Manila, Environs and Cebu selection unveiled

Unveiled on October 29, 2026, the second edition of the Michelin Guide Manila and Environs & Cebu features 18 new additions to the Michelin-selected category.

Unlike Michelin-starred restaurants and Bib Gourmand awardees, Michelin-selected establishments are recognized by inspectors for their quality cooking but do not receive a star or Bib Gourmand distinction.

The new additions include restaurants serving Filipino, Japanese, Chinese, Mediterranean and other international cuisines, reflecting the variety of dining experiences available across Manila, Cebu and surrounding areas.

Here is the list of Michelin-selected restaurants in the Philippines for 2027:

Complete list of Michelin-selected restaurants

  1. 12/10
  2. Abé
  3. Abli
  4. Aida’s Chicken
  5. Antonio’s
  6. Aurora
  7. Automat
  8. Aya
  9. Benjarong
  10. Blackbird
  11. Bombvinos Bodega
  12. Cantabria
  13. Canton Road
  14. Carmelo’s Steakhouse
  15. Chie Chie’s Pancit Batil Patung
  16. China Blue
  17. Cirkulo
  18. Coco
  19. Cru Steakhouse
  20. Cyria’s Kandingan
  21. Deo Gracias
  22. Digámo
  23. DIP
  24. El Poco
  25. Elaia by Cyma
  26. Ember
  27. Enye
  28. Fong Wei Wu
  29. Fresca Trattoria
  30. Ginza Nagaoka
  31. Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill
  32. Goxo
  33. Haliya
  34. Halong
  35. House of Lechon
  36. IAI
  37. Idalia
  38. Juniper
  39. Kamakura
  40. Kei
  41. Kodawari Salcedo
  42. Kong
  43. Kokeek’s Manokan
  44. Kumedor
  45. Lantaw
  46. Liyab
  47. Locavore
  48. Lola Helen
  49. Lore
  50. Makanai
  51. Mamacita
  52. Man Ho
  53. Marjo’s Pochero
  54. Maya
  55. Metiz
  56. Mila’s Tokwa’t Baboy (San Andres)
  57. Now Now
  58. Oak & Smoke
  59. Offbeat
  60. Old Manila
  61. Origine
  62. Osteria Antica
  63. Oyster Bay
  64. Pablo
  65. Papillon
  66. People’s Palace
  67. Playa (Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue)
  68. Ramen Ron (Makati)
  69. Sala
  70. Seva
  71. Sialo
  72. Socarrat
  73. Souq
  74. Steak & Frice
  75. Summer Palace
  76. Super Uncle Claypot
  77. Tadhanà
  78. Tandem
  79. Taupe
  80. Terraza Martinez
  81. The Test Kitchen
  82. Txanton
  83. Uma Nota
  84. Umu
  85. Yamazato
  86. Your Local

The 18 new additions to the Michelin-Selected category include Abé, Bombvinos Bodega, Cyria’s Kandingan, Digámo, Elaia by Cyma, Haliya, Idalia, Kong, Kokeek’s Manokan, Kumedor, Liyab, Makanai, Marjo’s Pochero, Mila’s Tokwa’t Baboy, Oyster Bay, Playa, Souq and Tadhanà.

The new additions further highlight the growing prominence of Filipino cuisine in the country’s dining scene, alongside contemporary concepts and international culinary influences.

According to the Michelin Guide, Filipino cuisine accounts for nearly 60% of newly selected establishments across the 2027 edition.

For the 2027 Manila and Environs & Cebu edition, the Michelin Guide recognized 127 establishments across the Philippines, including 10 Michelin-starred restaurants (one Two-Star and nine One-Star), 31 Bib Gourmand awardees and 86 Michelin-selected restaurants.

READ: FULL LIST: Michelin-starred restaurants in the Philippines for 2027

The edition also features four Special Award recipients and the introduction of the Mindful Voices platform in the country.

READ: Michelin Guide introduces Mindful Voices in the Philippines, names Chele Gonzalez as first recipient

The complete restaurant selection is available through the official Michelin Guide website and app.

Interaksyon

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