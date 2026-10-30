FULL LIST: Michelin-selected restaurants in the Philippines for 2027

The Michelin Guide has recognized 86 restaurants under its Michelin-selected category for the 2027 Philippines edition, highlighting the country’s growing culinary diversity.

READ: Who’s who: Michelin Guide 2027 Manila, Environs and Cebu selection unveiled

Unveiled on October 29, 2026, the second edition of the Michelin Guide Manila and Environs & Cebu features 18 new additions to the Michelin-selected category.

Unlike Michelin-starred restaurants and Bib Gourmand awardees, Michelin-selected establishments are recognized by inspectors for their quality cooking but do not receive a star or Bib Gourmand distinction.

The new additions include restaurants serving Filipino, Japanese, Chinese, Mediterranean and other international cuisines, reflecting the variety of dining experiences available across Manila, Cebu and surrounding areas.

Here is the list of Michelin-selected restaurants in the Philippines for 2027:

Complete list of Michelin-selected restaurants

12/10 Abé Abli Aida’s Chicken Antonio’s Aurora Automat Aya Benjarong Blackbird Bombvinos Bodega Cantabria Canton Road Carmelo’s Steakhouse Chie Chie’s Pancit Batil Patung China Blue Cirkulo Coco Cru Steakhouse Cyria’s Kandingan Deo Gracias Digámo DIP El Poco Elaia by Cyma Ember Enye Fong Wei Wu Fresca Trattoria Ginza Nagaoka Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill Goxo Haliya Halong House of Lechon IAI Idalia Juniper Kamakura Kei Kodawari Salcedo Kong Kokeek’s Manokan Kumedor Lantaw Liyab Locavore Lola Helen Lore Makanai Mamacita Man Ho Marjo’s Pochero Maya Metiz Mila’s Tokwa’t Baboy (San Andres) Now Now Oak & Smoke Offbeat Old Manila Origine Osteria Antica Oyster Bay Pablo Papillon People’s Palace Playa (Gov. M. Cuenco Avenue) Ramen Ron (Makati) Sala Seva Sialo Socarrat Souq Steak & Frice Summer Palace Super Uncle Claypot Tadhanà Tandem Taupe Terraza Martinez The Test Kitchen Txanton Uma Nota Umu Yamazato Your Local

The 18 new additions to the Michelin-Selected category include Abé, Bombvinos Bodega, Cyria’s Kandingan, Digámo, Elaia by Cyma, Haliya, Idalia, Kong, Kokeek’s Manokan, Kumedor, Liyab, Makanai, Marjo’s Pochero, Mila’s Tokwa’t Baboy, Oyster Bay, Playa, Souq and Tadhanà.

The new additions further highlight the growing prominence of Filipino cuisine in the country’s dining scene, alongside contemporary concepts and international culinary influences.

According to the Michelin Guide, Filipino cuisine accounts for nearly 60% of newly selected establishments across the 2027 edition.

For the 2027 Manila and Environs & Cebu edition, the Michelin Guide recognized 127 establishments across the Philippines, including 10 Michelin-starred restaurants (one Two-Star and nine One-Star), 31 Bib Gourmand awardees and 86 Michelin-selected restaurants.

READ: FULL LIST: Michelin-starred restaurants in the Philippines for 2027

The edition also features four Special Award recipients and the introduction of the Mindful Voices platform in the country.

READ: Michelin Guide introduces Mindful Voices in the Philippines, names Chele Gonzalez as first recipient

The complete restaurant selection is available through the official Michelin Guide website and app.