FULL LIST: Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand restaurants in the Philippines for 2027

The Michelin Guide has named 31 restaurants in the Philippines as Bib Gourmand awardees for its 2027 selection, recognizing establishments that offer good-quality cooking at moderate prices.
READ: Who’s who: Michelin Guide 2027 Manila, Environs and Cebu selection unveiled
Announced on Thursday, October 29, during the Michelin Guide Manila and Environs & Cebu 2027 ceremony, this year’s Bib Gourmand selection welcomed 10 additions, consisting of eight new entries and two restaurants promoted from the Michelin-Selected category.
The latest selection features a diverse range of dining establishments, from traditional Filipino restaurants and regional specialties to contemporary Asian concepts and international cuisine.
Here is the complete list of Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurants in the Philippines for 2027:
Complete list of Bib Gourmand awardees
- Abaseria Deli
- Apag Marangle (NEW)
- ATO-AH (PROMOTED)
- Azela (Manila) (NEW)
- Balay Dako (NEW)
- Bawai’s Vietnamese Kitchen (NEW)
- Bolero
- Brick Corner
- BUTCHER BOY (PROMOTED)
- C.H.E. Bacolod Chicken House Express (NEW)
- Cabel
- COCHI
- Em Hà Nội
- Esmen
- Kalipay! (NEW)
- Kumba
- La Pita (Poblacion)
- Lampara
- Lasa
- Los Tacos
- Manam at the Triangle
- Morning Sun Eatery
- Palm Grill (Diliman)
- Pilya’s Kitchen
- Sarsa
- SOME THAI (Tomas Morato)
- Taquería Franco
- Tatang’s Lechon (NEW)
- The Pig & Palm
- The Underbelly
- Tito Boy (NEW)
10 new additions to the 2027 Bib Gourmand selection
The latest selection welcomes 10 restaurants, including eight new entries and two promotions.
The new Bib Gourmand additions are:
- Apag Marangle – Pampanga
- ATO-AH – Cebu (promoted)
- Azela – Manila
- Balay Dako – Cavite
- Bawai’s Vietnamese Kitchen – Cavite
- BUTCHER BOY – Las Piñas (promoted)
- C.H.E. Bacolod Chicken House Express – Makati
- Kalipay! – Cebu
- Tatang’s Lechon – Cebu
- Tito Boy – Pampanga
The Bib Gourmand distinction was introduced by the Michelin Guide to recognize restaurants offering quality cooking at moderate prices. It highlights dining establishments where diners can enjoy satisfying meals without the price point associated with more formal fine-dining experiences.
For its 2027 Manila and Environs & Cebu selection, the Michelin Guide features 127 establishments, including 10 Michelin-starred restaurants (one Two-Star and nine One-Star), 31 Bib Gourmand awardees and 86 Michelin-Selected restaurants.
READ: FULL LIST: Michelin-starred restaurants in the Philippines for 2027 | FULL LIST: Michelin-selected restaurants in the Philippines for 2027
The overall selection also includes four Special Award recipients and the introduction of Mindful Voices in the Philippines.
READ: Michelin Guide introduces Mindful Voices in the Philippines, names Chele Gonzalez as first recipient