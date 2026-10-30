FULL LIST: Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand restaurants in the Philippines for 2027

The Michelin Guide has named 31 restaurants in the Philippines as Bib Gourmand awardees for its 2027 selection, recognizing establishments that offer good-quality cooking at moderate prices.

READ: Who’s who: Michelin Guide 2027 Manila, Environs and Cebu selection unveiled

Announced on Thursday, October 29, during the Michelin Guide Manila and Environs & Cebu 2027 ceremony, this year’s Bib Gourmand selection welcomed 10 additions, consisting of eight new entries and two restaurants promoted from the Michelin-Selected category.

The latest selection features a diverse range of dining establishments, from traditional Filipino restaurants and regional specialties to contemporary Asian concepts and international cuisine.

Here is the complete list of Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurants in the Philippines for 2027:

Complete list of Bib Gourmand awardees

Abaseria Deli

Apag Marangle (NEW)

ATO-AH (PROMOTED)

Azela (Manila) (NEW)

Balay Dako (NEW)

Bawai’s Vietnamese Kitchen (NEW)

Bolero

Brick Corner

BUTCHER BOY (PROMOTED)

C.H.E. Bacolod Chicken House Express (NEW)

Cabel

COCHI

Em Hà Nội

Esmen

Kalipay! (NEW)

Kumba

La Pita (Poblacion)

Lampara

Lasa

Los Tacos

Manam at the Triangle

Morning Sun Eatery

Palm Grill (Diliman)

Pilya’s Kitchen

Sarsa

SOME THAI (Tomas Morato)

Taquería Franco

Tatang’s Lechon (NEW)

The Pig & Palm

The Underbelly

Tito Boy (NEW)

10 new additions to the 2027 Bib Gourmand selection

The latest selection welcomes 10 restaurants, including eight new entries and two promotions.

The new Bib Gourmand additions are:

Apag Marangle – Pampanga

ATO-AH – Cebu (promoted)

Azela – Manila

Balay Dako – Cavite

Bawai’s Vietnamese Kitchen – Cavite

BUTCHER BOY – Las Piñas (promoted)

C.H.E. Bacolod Chicken House Express – Makati

Kalipay! – Cebu

Tatang’s Lechon – Cebu

Tito Boy – Pampanga

The Bib Gourmand distinction was introduced by the Michelin Guide to recognize restaurants offering quality cooking at moderate prices. It highlights dining establishments where diners can enjoy satisfying meals without the price point associated with more formal fine-dining experiences.

For its 2027 Manila and Environs & Cebu selection, the Michelin Guide features 127 establishments, including 10 Michelin-starred restaurants (one Two-Star and nine One-Star), 31 Bib Gourmand awardees and 86 Michelin-Selected restaurants.

READ: FULL LIST: Michelin-starred restaurants in the Philippines for 2027 | FULL LIST: Michelin-selected restaurants in the Philippines for 2027

The overall selection also includes four Special Award recipients and the introduction of Mindful Voices in the Philippines.

READ: Michelin Guide introduces Mindful Voices in the Philippines, names Chele Gonzalez as first recipient