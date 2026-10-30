CHED chair responds to claims of unpaid ASEAN souvenir orders

Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairperson Shirley Agrupis addressed concerns raised by a local business that accused the agency of failing to pay for commissioned souvenir items.

On Thursday, October 29, Amianan Philippines accused CHED and the Department of Energy (DOE) of rushing the production of souvenir items for the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit but failing to settle their payments.

The business claimed that CHED had yet to pay its outstanding balance for nine months, while the DOE had not paid for more than a month.

“Baka naman po. Ni piso po wala kayong downpayment. Nakakapagod kayo kausap,” Amianan said in a post.

“Ang dami pong mga communities ang sinusuportahan namin, pano na po sila ngayong pasko? Hindi po makakagalaw ang negosyo kung natutulog lang sa inyo ‘yong pera,” the business added.

The business said it decided to speak out after learning that other suppliers were allegedly facing similar issues with government procurement transactions.

“Hindi po ako papayag na magaya sa ibang small businesses na lumalaban ng patas pero sumuko na lang kakasingil hanggang sa tuluyang magsarado na lang,” Amianan added.

“Ang pangit lang na umabot pa ko sa ganto pero wala akong choice, hindi na din po maganda mental state ko nitong mga nakaraan,” it continued.

Amianan produces handcrafted gifts made by artisans in Northern Philippines, offering personalized items with embroidery and engraving for weddings, corporate gifting, and other special occasions.

The issue reached Agrupis, who said the transaction was handled by the CHED Regional Office IV (CHEDRO IV).

“Procurement transactions undertaken by CHED Regional Offices do not ordinarily require the approval of the Office of the Chairperson,” she said in a statement.

“Nevertheless, I will personally ensure that the necessary information is obtained from CHEDRO IV, the circumstances surrounding this matter are properly reviewed, and appropriate action is taken to address any issues identified,” Agrupis added.

She also urged CHED suppliers and service providers to bring procurement-related concerns and other relevant information directly to her office.

“My office remains open to receiving such concerns and is committed to ensuring that all parties are treated fairly and that legitimate issues are resolved through appropriate processes,” Agrupis said.

The CHED chair added that the commission takes such concerns seriously, saying it remains “committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining the trust of everyone” who transacts with the agency.

“Our suppliers and service providers deserve to be heard, treated fairly, and assured that their legitimate concerns will be addressed,” Agrupis said.

The Philippines will host the 49th ASEAN Summit from November 16 to 18.

The ASEAN Summit is a high-level gathering where leaders of Southeast Asian nations meet to discuss regional concerns, strengthen cooperation and make decisions affecting the region.

Discussions may cover various areas, including the economy and trade, security, food and energy, tourism and disaster response.