The New Nocturnals turns five with cinematic Halloween bash

What began as an intimate Halloween gathering among friends and creatives has evolved into one of Manila’s most anticipated costume parties, as The New Nocturnals celebrated its fifth year with a cinematic spectacle at The Peninsula Manila in Makati City on Thursday, October 29.

READ: ‘The New Nocturnals’: Halloween gala to bring cinematic couture to Manila for 5th anniversary

This year’s edition, themed “Silver Screen: The Director’s Cut,” brought together celebrities, influencers, fashion designers and other creatives for a night inspired by decades of cinema, from the glamour of Old Hollywood to contemporary films.



For Ashleigh Rye, co-founder and co-producer of The New Nocturnals alongside Raymond “Mond” Gutierrez, the event’s transformation into a large-scale celebration was something they had never initially envisioned.

“It was never supposed to be this big, crazy spectacle. It was supposed to be a party for Mond and I, and our closest friends, and our creatives, and the people that we work with each year,” Rye told Interaksyon.

Rye said the gathering eventually grew into an annual celebration that brings together friends and collaborators from different creative industries, with Manila’s enthusiasm for Halloween helping fuel its expansion.

“It’s evolved to a place to really have fun, more than anything,” Rye said.

A different approach to production

As The New Nocturnals marked its fifth year alongside The Peninsula Manila’s 50th anniversary, the organizers took a different approach to the event’s production and design.

Rather than transforming the venue with elaborate installations, Rye said they chose to highlight the hotel’s existing architecture and atmosphere while incorporating theatrical elements.

“We wanted to really let The Pen[insula Manila] be the leading lady, so we’ve just accentuated it,” Rye said.

She explained that the organizers focused on subtle design details and dramatic touches to complement the venue, moving away from the elaborate production setups of previous editions.

“We’re really working with the bones, and the energy, and the architecture, and the space, and just enlightening it, like, in a really special way,” Rye added.

The cinematic theme, meanwhile, was designed to give guests creative freedom in interpreting their favorite characters and film eras.

Rye said the organizers wanted to incorporate a wide range of cinematic influences, from films of the 1950s and 1960s to cult classics of the 1980s and 1990s, as well as contemporary productions.

“We decided to merge two ideas from cinema, which is Silver Screen, that references vintage films, and the director’s cut, which references contemporary films,” Rye told Interaksyon.

Reinventing The New Nocturnals

The celebration also marked another chapter in the event’s evolution, which previously carried the Opulence Ball identity before adopting the darker aesthetic of The New Nocturnals.

Rye said the rebranding allowed them to explore new creative directions without the limitations typically associated with commissioned productions.

“This is actually one of the events that we produce without, you know, a client directing it, without someone giving us their objectives,” the co-founder said.

“This event is really our chance to kind of pour out, like, a lot of love and passion and, like creative energy into it,” she added.

A platform for Filipino creatives

Beyond its elaborate costumes and production, Rye emphasized that the event also serves as a platform for showcasing the talents of Filipino fashion designers, stylists, makeup artists, and other creative professionals.

She said supporting local creative talent remains one of her top priorities, noting that she has collaborated with different designers on her costumes over the years.

Rye also highlighted her collaboration with production designer Paul Jatayna of Tangerine Projects, whose creative contributions have helped shape the event.

Instead of imposing a singular artistic vision, Rye said she prefers to create an environment where collaborators can freely contribute their own ideas and perspectives.

“My idea is not the one that’s gonna win. I don’t want to feel like the client in this,” she said.

“I really want a lot of different people to come with different perspectives and add all their love into the event as well,” Rye said.

For Rye, the celebration’s continued evolution highlights not only the organizers’ creative ambitions but also the community of artists and collaborators who have helped bring the annual Halloween gathering to life.

—

Luis Angelo N. Palma is a Philstar.com; Interaksyon intern and a fourth-year journalism student at the University of Santo Tomas.