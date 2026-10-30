FULL LIST: Michelin Special Award recipients in the Philippines for 2027

The Michelin Guide has recognized four individuals for their contributions to the Philippine dining and hospitality industry as part of its 2027 Manila and Environs & Cebu selection.

READ: Who’s who: Michelin Guide 2027 Manila, Environs and Cebu selection unveiled

The four Special Awards were announced on Thursday, October 29, during the Michelin Guide Restaurant Ceremony at the Manila Marriott Hotel in Newport World Resorts in Pasay City.

This year’s awards recognize professionals in restaurant openings, culinary talent, restaurant service and beverage creativity. It also marks the introduction of the Michelin Opening of the Year Award in the Philippines.

Here are the four MICHELIN Special Award recipients for 2027:

1. MICHELIN Opening of the Year Award: Chef Frances Tariga of Tadhanà

Chef Frances Tariga of Tadhanà in Makati received the first Michelin Opening of the Year Award in the Philippines.

The recognition celebrates her deeply personal interpretation of Filipino cuisine, bringing an international perspective to local flavors through refined techniques and creative presentation.

The award recognizes the individuals and teams behind the successful opening of a dining establishment within the past 12 months, highlighting concepts that make a notable contribution to the local dining scene.

In her speech, Tariga expressed how proud she is to be a Filipino. She described gaining the recognition as “crazy,” citing her journey as an overseas Filipino worker from Dubai and New York and her humble beginnings in Sampaloc, Manila.

Tariga inspired the members of the LGBTQIA community.

“I would like to say, this is anyone’s game. And to all the young lesbian chefs around the world, LGBTQIA, you have a place in the kitchen. You have an opportunity and you deserve all the respect in the world. It’s 2026! I’m so proud to be a Filipino right now, Let’s go!” she said.

2. Michelin Young Chef Award: Chef Francis Lacson of Digámo

Chef Francis Lacson of Digámo in Marikina was named this year’s Michelin Young Chef Award recipient.

A former seafarer turned chef, Lacson impressed Michelin inspectors with his talent and clear culinary vision, expressed through a modern and personal interpretation of Filipino cuisine.

His cooking reflects a strong sense of place and cultural identity.

3. Michelin Service Award: Clyde Joshua Zafra of Tito Boy

Restaurant Manager Clyde Joshua Zafra of Tito Boy in Pampanga received the Michelin Service Award.

Zafra was recognized for leading his young restaurant team with confidence and energy, combining thoughtful recommendations with genuine warmth and hospitality.

His approach reflects the welcoming spirit of Pampanga and the importance of service in creating memorable dining experiences.

4. Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award: Ron Job Sanchez of Automat

Ron Job Sanchez, Bar Beverage Manager at Automat in Makati, received the Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award.

Sanchez was recognized for his creativity in developing a cocktail program that uses techniques such as fermentation, infusion, clarification, house-made herbal oils and fat-washing.

His approach produces complex, food-friendly drinks that complement the restaurant’s dining experience.

Mindful Voices: Chef José Luis “Chele” González

Apart from the four Special Awards, the 2027 Michelin Guide ceremony also introduced Mindful Voices to the Philippines, with Chef José Luis “Chele” González of Gallery by Chele in Taguig City, as the first recipient invited to the stage.

READ: Michelin Guide introduces Mindful Voices in the Philippines, names Chele Gonzalez as first recipient

While Mindful Voices is not one of the four Special Awards, its introduction adds another dimension to the MICHELIN Guide’s recognition of individuals helping shape the country’s hospitality industry.

For its 2027 Manila and Environs & Cebu selection, the Guide recognizes 127 establishments across the Philippines: 10 MICHELIN-Starred restaurants (one Two-Star and nine One-Star), 31 Bib Gourmand awardees and 86 Michelin-selected restaurants.

READ: FULL LIST: Michelin-starred restaurants in the Philippines for 2027 | FULL LIST: Michelin-selected restaurants in the Philippines for 2027 | FULL LIST: Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand restaurants in the Philippines for 2027