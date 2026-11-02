Bishop urges Catholic families to revive family Rosary, Sunday Mass

TAGBILARAN City — Saying that excessive gadget use is weakening family bonds, Bishop Crispin Varquez of Tagbilaran has urged Catholic families to revive the practice of praying the Rosary together and attending Sunday Mass.

“Gather your children. Set aside time for the family to pray. Bring back the Family Rosary and restore Family Sunday Mass,” Varquez said in his homily on Oct. 31 during the patronal fiesta of Holy Rosary Parish in Antequera, Bohol.

The celebration also marked the conclusion of the Month of the Holy Rosary.

Varquez lamented that family prayer is becoming increasingly rare as parents and children spend more time on electronic devices than on shared religious and family activities.

“Only a few families still practice it because family unity is being eroded by the gadgets people use, especially children. Even mothers and fathers are now affected,” he said.

The bishop stressed that praying together helps preserve love and unity in the household, describing the family as a sanctuary of human life and a source of strength for its members.

“We value our family so much because a family is a sanctuary of human life,” he said.

He also recalled how his own family supported him and helped nurture his vocation and service to the Church.

Varquez encouraged Catholics to deepen their devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary, emphasizing that Marian devotion should ultimately lead believers closer to Christ.

“We should deepen our relationship with Mary because she leads us to her Son, Jesus, our Lord and Savior,” he said.

As the monthlong observance ended, the bishop called on families and communities to pray the Rosary for peace, particularly amid ongoing wars and other challenges facing society.

He also urged the Church to remain united in its mission of proclaiming the Gospel of salvation throughout the world.