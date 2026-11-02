‘Pet parents deserve answers’: PAWS offers free legal aid in crematorium case

Content warning: This article contains references to dumped animal remains.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is providing free legal assistance to pet owners affected by the alleged improper disposal of deceased companion animals by Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium, as it called for a nationwide investigation of pet crematorium operations.

In a statement, PAWS said it has partnered with animal welfare group Luna and Furry Siblings to help affected pet owners seek accountability and pursue possible legal action against the establishment.

While Luna and Furry Siblings are spearheading the investigation on the ground, PAWS is providing legal assistance and helping prepare the necessary criminal complaints.

“Behind every pet’s remains is a grieving family who deserves answers, dignity, and justice,” the organization said.

PAWS also expressed gratitude to Luna and Furry Siblings for their efforts in bringing the incident to light, while encouraging the public to support the group’s investigative work through donations.

Separately, PAWS called on the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Health (DOH), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Philippine National Police (PNP) and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate possible violations involving business permits, sanitation, environmental regulations, consumer protection and criminal laws.

The group said a nationwide investigation would help ensure that pet crematoriums operate lawfully, transparently and with accountability.

“Pet parents deserve the assurance that the cremation services they pay for are actually performed and that their beloved companions are treated with dignity even after death,” PAWS said.

“The trust of grieving pet parents must never be exploited,” it added.

The call followed the discovery of the remains of 26 dogs and three cats in plastic bags dumped along a roadside in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan, prompting the Bacoor City government to shut down Ahjay Paws Aftercare Pet Crematorium.

Bacoor City Mayor Strike Revilla said on Saturday, October 31, that he had ordered the establishment’s closure and directed the police to investigate its owner and pursue appropriate charges.

According to the mayor, the crematorium’s owner failed to present sufficient documents or evidence proving that pets entrusted to the establishment had been cremated. The owner also could not assure pet owners that the ashes returned to them came from their respective animals.

The city government had earlier met with the owner and more than 30 pet owners seeking answers over the incident.

PAWS urged affected pet owners to come forward and seek legal remedies, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation and accountability for anyone found to have violated the law.

The organization said it would continue working with Luna and Furry Siblings until accountability is pursued.