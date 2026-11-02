87% of Filipino streaming subscribers say services remain ‘sulit’ despite 12% VAT — survey

More than four in five Filipino adults who pay for streaming services consider their subscriptions worth the money, despite the additional 12% value-added tax (VAT) imposed on digital services, a survey by Momentum Research found.

The August 2026 National Momentum Survey found that 86.7% of Filipino adults who subscribe to streaming platforms consider their payments “sulit,” while 13.3% said the services were not worth the cost.

The findings come more than a year after Republic Act No. 12023, which imposes a 12% VAT on digital services, including streaming platforms, took effect in 2025.

Streaming has also become a popular way for Filipinos to watch their favorite shows and movies, with 43.2% of respondents saying they use platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ and YouTube.

By comparison, 30.2% still rely on traditional television, including cable, satellite and free-to-air services, while 13.5% use both streaming platforms and traditional TV.

Across income groups, the majority of paying subscribers continued to consider streaming services worth their money.

The survey found that 88.6% of subscribers from poor households, 85.1% from low-income households and 85% from middle-income households described their subscriptions as “sulit.”

The survey classified poor adults as those belonging to households earning below P13,873 monthly, low-income adults as those earning between P13,873 and P27,746, and middle-income adults as those earning between P27,746 and P166,476.

Younger subscribers were also more likely to find value in their streaming subscriptions.

Generation Z recorded the highest share of respondents who considered the services worth their cost at 91.9%, followed by Generation X at 87.8%, millennials at 82.8%, and baby boomers and the Silent Generation at 78.1%.

Conversely, 21.9% of baby boomers and Silent Generation subscribers said their streaming subscriptions were not worth the money, compared with 17.2% of millennials, 12.2% of Generation X and 8.1% of Gen Z.

Metro Manila subscribers recorded the highest share of those who considered their streaming subscriptions “sulit” at 97.6%.

The figure was followed by subscribers in the Visayas at 94.6%, Mindanao at 88.5% and the rest of Luzon at 80.7%.

Meanwhile, the share of subscribers who considered their streaming services not worth the cost was highest in the rest of Luzon at 19.3%, followed by Mindanao at 11.5%, the Visayas at 5.4% and Metro Manila at 2.4%.

The survey results come as lawmakers revisit the digital services tax.

Earlier this year, minority lawmakers in the House of Representatives filed House Bill No. 7844, which seeks to repeal Republic Act No. 12023.

The National Momentum Survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 1,487 Filipino adults nationwide from August 18 to 23, 2026.

It has a national margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. The margins of error for regional estimates range from 3.8 to 6.9 percentage points.