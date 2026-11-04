Filipinos invited to give Bea Millan Windorski’s grand send-off at NAIA

Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan Windorski is set to receive a show of support from Filipino fans before heading to Puerto Rico for the 75th Miss Universe competition.

The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization has invited Filipinos to gather at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Thursday, November 5, at 3 p.m. for Bea’s official send-off.

“PILIPINAS, IT’S TIME TO SEND OUR QUEEN OFF!” the organization wrote.

“Before she takes flight, let’s come together and give our Queen a send-off filled with Filipino pride and support!” it added.

In its social media announcement, the organization encouraged supporters to bring Philippine flags, banners, and posters to make the occasion a display of national pride as Bea prepares to represent the country on the international stage.

“Bring your Philippine flags, banners, posters, and loudest cheers. Let’s make sure Bea feels the love of the nation as she takes on the Miss Universe stage,” MUPH said.

The announcement also carried the message, “BEA, THE PHILIPPINES IS WITH YOU!”



Bea will compete in the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico, where she will represent the Philippines and compete against over 100 candidates from across the world.

On Tuesday, November 3, MUPH also hosted a send-off event for Bea at Lime Resort Manila in Pasay City. For the occasion, she wore Rajo Laurel’s “Tuguegarao” design from his 2018 Archipelago Mapa collection, inspired by the region’s location between the Sierra Madre and Cordillera mountain ranges.

READ: Bea Millan-Windorski takes Filipino environmental advocacy to Miss Universe 2026

—With Rosette Adel