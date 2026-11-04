How to help Sasha Lacuna win The Miss Globe 2026 Miss Social Media Award

Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2026 Sasha Lacuna is counting on the support of Filipino pageant fans as she competes for the Miss Social Media Award at The Miss Globe 2026.

Winning the special award will give her an automatic spot in the pageant’s Top 21.

In a November 4 announcement on Facebook, Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) called on Filipinos to rally behind Lacuna as the second round of voting gets underway. The Top 10 candidates are competing for the special award, which will be decided through Instagram.

Here’s how you can cast your support for the Filipina beauty queen:

Voting is conducted exclusively through The Miss Globe’s official Instagram account, @themissglobe.

According to BPCI, 95% of the candidates’ scores will be based on the number of new followers gained by the account, while the remaining 5% will come from engagement. Each like, share, and comment is equivalent to one point.

To support Sasha, simply:

Visit Instagram and follow @themissglobe.

Like, share, and comment on the account’s posts to contribute to the engagement score.

Encourage friends, family, and fellow pageant fans to follow and engage with the account as well.

Make sure to follow @themissglobe for your engagement to count.



Voting started running on November 3 and ends on Nov. 6, 2026, and closes at 12 noon (Philippine time).

Sasha, 22, hails from Tarlac and was crowned Binibining Pilipinas Globe during the 62nd Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on July 18.

She is an active professional model, fitness enthusiast and outdoor lover who has worked with communities in her hometown to help destigmatize HIV and AIDS, raise awareness of women’s health services, and provide technical skills training and livelihood opportunities for out-of-school youth.

Sasha has also inspired pageant fans through her openness about living with Nevus of Ota, a skin condition she was born with. Having experienced bullying while growing up, Sasha has turned her personal journey into a platform for self-acceptance and empowerment.

The Miss Globe 2026 is taking place in Phuket, Thailand, with its grand coronation night scheduled for November 6.

Sasha hopes to follow in the footsteps of fellow Binibining Pilipinas queens Ann Colis, who won the title in 2015, and Maureen Montagne, who brought home the crown in 2021.