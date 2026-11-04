8 Philippine scops owls rescued in Baguio City

Eight Philippine scops owls, including four juveniles, have been rescued from various parts of Baguio City during the first half of the year.

This prompted the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Cordillera Administrative Region (DENR-CAR) to remind residents to protect the country’s endemic wildlife and avoid unnecessarily handling the birds.

The owls, named Ammay, Banni, Moji, Kasper, Joni, Jams, Gale and Gorgi, were brought to the DENR-CAR Regional Wildlife Rescue Center after being found or voluntarily turned over by concerned residents. Four were adults and four were juveniles. Most were found active and healthy and received temporary care when necessary before being assessed for release.

Their rescue locations included Burnham Park, where Ammay was found in January, as well as the Department of Education compound, Bakakeng Norte, Aurora Hill, Camp 8 and Pinsao Proper.

Wildlife authorities said the owls’ presence in urban communities may be linked to their breeding cycle, the availability of food and tree cover, and the increasing overlap between human settlements and natural habitats.

Juvenile owls, in particular, may be mistaken for abandoned birds when they leave their nests before developing full flight capabilities. During this fledging stage, they often stay on low branches or on the ground while learning to fly and hunt, although their parents are usually nearby to feed and protect them.

The DENR said intervention is necessary only when the birds are injured, orphaned, or exposed to immediate danger, such as traffic and domestic animals.

Despite urban development, Baguio’s pine forests, wooded parks, and tree-lined residential areas continue to provide habitat and food for Philippine scops owls, which prey on insects, beetles, moths, lizards and rats.

However, habitat fragmentation can bring wildlife into closer contact with people as animals search for food, nesting sites, and suitable territories. The growing number of rescue reports may also reflect increased public awareness and residents’ willingness to seek help from wildlife authorities.

At the rescue center, wildlife personnel and a veterinarian assess each bird’s condition and provide appropriate care before determining whether it can be released.

DENR-CAR urged residents not to handle wild animals unnecessarily and to report injured, distressed, or displaced wildlife to the nearest DENR office.

Philippine scops owls help control prey populations and maintain ecological balance as natural predators.