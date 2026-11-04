Manila archdiocese orders safety inspections of churches, schools

MANILA — The Archdiocese of Manila has ordered immediate safety inspections of churches, schools and other Church facilities to protect clergy, employees, parishioners and visitors from potential hazards.

In a Nov. 3 circular, the archdiocese directed parish priests and heads of Church institutions to check buildings, electrical systems and fixtures for possible safety risks.

The inspection must cover religious images, crucifixes and statues, as well as chandeliers, lights, speakers and ceiling fans, ensuring they are securely mounted and stable.

Church officials were also told to check ceilings, walls and supporting structures for cracks, corrosion, damage or signs of instability.

The circular also stressed the need to prevent overloaded electrical circuits and keep candles, decorations and other flammable materials away from heat sources.

“If any item or structure appears unsafe, immediately restrict access to the affected area and arrange for inspection and necessary repairs by qualified professionals,” the directive said.

If any item or structure appears unsafe, immediately restrict access to the affected area and arrange for inspection and necessary repairs by qualified professionals. Do not attempt repairs without the proper expertise and safety equipment.

It cautioned against attempting repairs without proper expertise and safety equipment.

Officials must document their findings and actions taken, then submit reports to the archdiocese’s Engineering Department for assessment and appropriate action.