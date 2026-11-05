Pinoy warns public after senior nearly falls victim to cash-in scam

A video of an elderly woman nearly falling for an alleged e-wallet scam sparked a reminder for Filipinos to help protect their older loved ones from financial fraud.

An X (formerly Twitter) user on Wednesday, October 28, reshared a Facebook clip that captured the moment someone tried to scam a senior by persuading her to send him money through GCash.

The senior went to a neighborhood store to ask about a possible transaction on the e-wallet app, bringing her mobile phone, with a man on speaker during a call.

The senior then asked the seller to speak with the caller about the transaction.

The caller told the seller they wanted to do a P20,000 “cash in” transaction.

The seller then asked the senior if she had that amount. The senior paused, but the caller said the seller did not know how to do that kind of transaction.

“Naghihingi man ng pera sa iyo! Alis ka diyan, hindi marunong ‘yan!” the caller said.

“Ikaw ang tumigil, scammer ka, ang aga-aga, walang hiya ka. Binabagyo na, hindi ka pa nagbabago!” the seller said to the phone. She then warned the senior that the caller was a “scammer.”

GCASH SCAMMER ALERT!!! 🚨

Please remind our parents, grandparents, and other elderly relatives to be extra vigilant, especially when approached by strangers asking for help involving GCash or money transfers. Huwag basta-bastang magtiwala, no matter how convincing they sound. Let’s make sure our seniors are aware of these schemes para hindi sila madaling mabiktima. Grabe, ayaw na lang talagang magtrabaho nang marangal! 😡 Buti na lang at hindi natuloy ang panloloko kay Nanay sa video. — @PaddyPOV (@PaddyPOV) October 28, 2026

The X user who shared the video urged Filipinos to remind their elderly loved ones to be vigilant when receiving such requests.

“Please remind our parents, grandparents, and other elderly relatives to be extra vigilant, especially when approached by strangers asking for help involving GCash or money transfers,” the user wrote.

“Huwag basta-bastang magtiwala, no matter how convincing they sound. Let’s make sure our seniors are aware of these schemes para hindi sila madaling mabiktima. Grabe, ayaw na lang talagang magtrabaho nang marangal! Buti na lang at hindi natuloy ang panloloko kay Nanay sa video,” the user added.

Grace Gelig Asajar, the seller the senior approached for the e-wallet transaction, originally shared the video on Facebook last September.

“Kilala ko na boses mo, boi. ‘Di mo ’ko maloloko,” she wrote before.

In another video, Asajar shared about encountering other customers who also had suspicious e-wallet transactions.

Scammers usually resort to pressure tactics, urging the victim to act immediately by claiming their situation is time-sensitive. They may also pretend to be someone the victim knows so the victim trusts them more easily.

For GCash, it has a “Scam Protection” program that secures the user’s funds against scams and unauthorized transactions in case the user’s account gets hacked, or they are tricked into sending money to an imposter.