Apple David sparks curiosity with matching ring photo with boyfriend

Sports reporter Apple David drew attention after posting a photo of herself and her boyfriend, student-athlete Chad Gammad, sporting matching rings.

The photo showed the couple holding their phones while dining at restaurant.

Apple simply captioned the post with an eyes emoji.

Some social media users also noticed that the pair appeared to be wearing matching rings.

Both rings featured a silver band with a gold detail in the middle.

“Fini-flex ‘yung couple ring, wow,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Wow, couple ring or promise ring na ba ‘yan, Ms. A?” another commented.

“Wow, same ring,” a different Facebook user wrote.

A couple ring is a matching pair of rings worn by two partners to symbolize their bond and commitment to each other.

Meanwhile, Apple and Chad previously drew public attention after their relationship became known, particularly because of their 15-year age gap.

Apple is 34, while Chad is 19.

Their relationship drew scrutiny on social media, with some online users raising allegations that Apple may have have “groomed” Chad.

The reporter has denied the allegations, explaining that they simply “clicked” and that some things in life just happen and she “cannot explain it.”

Apple also acknowledged that theirs was a “very risky relationship” but appealed to the public to be “kind enough” to let them take the risk.