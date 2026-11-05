This is Pope Leo XIV’s prayer intention for the month of November

Pope Leo XIV’s prayer intention for the month of November is for the proper use of wealth.

“What is wealth to you? Millions in a bank account? A huge house and a shiny new car? Or perhaps a place in life where you have enough to share with others — where you gather in order to build and multiply in order to do greater good,” Pope Leo asked the faithful in a video posted on X on Nov. 3.

He added: “This month I pray that however great your wealth may be, it will be your instrument for doing good for reconciliation and fraternity.”

In the full video shared on the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network website, Pope Leo recites an original prayer written specifically for this month’s prayer intention:

“Lord of life, all we have comes from you:

the fertile land, the talents we’ve received,

the effort of those who came before us.

Nothing is ours alone — everything is a shared gift.

But so often, Lord, we let the wealth we seek or attain

harden our hearts, lock us in selfishness,

and make us forget the most vulnerable.

Forgive us for storing up instead of sharing,

for using goods as power rather than as service.

You remind us that true wealth

is not found in what we keep

but in what we give with love.

A heart detached from possessions transforms the world:

It opens paths of justice, tears down walls of indifference,

and sows hope among the poor.

We ask you, Lord, that your Spirit teach us to use what we have —

money, time, talents, opportunities — as instruments of fraternity.

May each economic, family, or community decision

spring from a free heart,

able to recognize that every good is meant for all,

and that only by sharing we build the future.

Make us witnesses of a wealth

transformed into service and mercy,

so that our lives, united to the lives of others,

may be a sign of your kingdom of justice and peace.

Amen.”

“Pray with the Pope” is accessible on the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network website and its digital platforms.