Frost blankets flower farm in Atok, Benguet despite El Niño

Frost covered parts of a popular flower farm in Atok, Benguet, early Thursday morning, November 5, surprising its owner despite the ongoing El Niño phenomenon affecting the country.

The owner of Haight’s Farm, PJ Haight, said frost appeared across portions of the flower farm in Paoay, Atok, at around 6 a.m., when the temperature was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius.

In a social media post, the owner expressed surprise over the occurrence, saying they initially thought frost would not form because of the prevailing El Niño conditions.

“1st strike, we thought we do not have frost because of El Niño but here it is!” Haight said.

Haight said no damage to the plants had been observed so far, as the frost remained thin.

However, prolonged exposure to frost could damage the plants, particularly if the cold conditions persist for several days.



Haight cited the possibility of significant damage if the cold weather continues, similar to conditions experienced in February.

Haight’s Place is a popular agro-tourism destination in Benguet, known for its flower fields, misty surroundings, and rustic log cabins.

The farm also serves as a gateway for visitors exploring nearby Sakura Park, which attracts tourists hoping to see the country’s first blooming Japanese cherry blossoms.