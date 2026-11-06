LGU earns praise for swift action on hazardous garbage truck tires

A local government unit earned a Filipino’s appreciation after addressing concerns that a garbage truck’s worn-out tires posed a road hazard.

A Reddit user on October 29, shared that they had reported a Pasig City garbage truck for having bald tires after encountering the vehicle on the road.

“This would be a safety hazard for fellow motorists. Hope this gets noticed. Wheels are not up to standard at this point,” the Redditor said in their chat to “Ugnayan sa Pasig” on October 17.

“Ugnayan Sa Pasig” is a city government initiative that lets citizens request information from the city’s available records for their own research and knowledge.

Meanwhile, the Redditor said that less than a month after filing the report, they received confirmation that the concern had been addressed.

The letter stated that the “tires of the concerned trucks have already been replaced.”

“Furthermore, we are conducting inspections and ensuring that all trucks assigned to our citywide collection operations are in safe and roadworthy condition,” it said.

“In preparation for the upcoming holiday season, we are strengthening our preventive maintenance and vehicle inspection measures to ensure the continuous, safe, and reliable operation of our garbage collection fleet,” the letter added.

“These measures are intended to minimize the risk of road accidents, prevent operational disruptions, and maintain the timely collection of waste throughout Pasig City,” it continued.

The Redditor also shared screenshots of their conversation with “Ugnayan Sa Pasig” and the letter, captioning the post: “Just sharing a glimpse of good governance and what could have been the norm for us as a country.”

“What would have taken months, or maybe never, was actioned immediately for the safety of everyone driving in Pasig, not just for Pasigueños,” the Reddit user added.

The post has garnered 1,300 upvotes, 48 comments and 21 shares on the platform.

“One day, sana ito na lang ang bare minimum all throughout our country,” another Redditor wrote.

“I love that they are responsive because it motivates the citizens to be more involved. Sana lipat ka na mayor sa Manila,” a different Redditor commented.

“Good response kaysa ‘yung mga tabogo mag-isip na ‘ikaw na lang mag-Mayor [or] Presidente kasi mukha ka pa nagmamarunong,'” another Reddit user said.

Tires have grooves that help keep motorists safe by improving traction and allowing vehicles to maintain a firm grip on the road, especially when accelerating, braking, or turning.

The grooves also help disperse water by channeling it away from the tire’s surface when driving in wet conditions. This allows the tires to maintain contact with the road, reducing the risk of losing traction.