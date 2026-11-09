Not your ordinary flower vase: Alex Eala’s Hong Kong Open trophy worth over P155,00

A green crystal vase worth more than P155,000 is what tennis star Alex Eala brought home after finishing runner-up at the Hong Kong Tennis Open 2026 on Sunday, November 8.

The 21-year-old athlete fell to American player Claire Liu in the tournament final on Sunday, falling short of claiming her second WTA title.

Alex took home a green crystal vase as her runner-up trophy, while Claire received a larger clear crystal vase as the champion.

The Filipina tennis star showed off her trophy on her social media, playfully posing with it held above her head.

“A fairytale ending to a fairytale season,” she wrote in an Instagram post featuring photos from her match and moments off the court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Eala (@alex.eala)

Alex’s trophy caught the attention of online users, with some looking up the vase and sharing more details about its model and price.

“When the green vase you ordered online finally arrives in one piece and looks exactly like the listing photo,” a Threads user joked, pairing an image of the vase from a website with a photo of Alex holding her trophy.

View on Threads

“The trophies presented at the Hong Kong Open are vibrant green crystal vases designed by the luxury French brand Lalique,” another online user said.

“Both players received the exact same style of vase featuring a unique, textured vertical-ribbed pattern, though fans playfully compared the design to a melon or high-end kitchenware,” the Threads user added.

“The only difference between the two awards is their physical scale: The Champion receives a large, full-sized version of the vase. The Runner-Up receives a smaller, scaled-down version of the same vase,” the Threads user concluded.

View on Threads

“THAT VASE IS A 2,200 EUROS LALIQUE PLUMES VASE!!! THAT’S APPROXIMATELY P155,000 WORTH OF TROPHY!” another X user wrote.

“Imagine winning a trophy that expensive! CONGRATULATIONS, ALEX!!! Ang mahal ng vase mo! HAHAHA!!” the X user added.

THAT VASE IS A €2,200 LALIQUE PLUMES VASE!!! THAT’S APPROXIMATELY ₱155,000 WORTH OF TROPHY! 😭😂 Imagine winning a trophy that expensive! CONGRATULATIONS, ALEX!!! Ang mahal ng vase mo! HAHAHA!! 🇵🇭🏆 https://t.co/tGnhw21JuY — MIC | BACKTOHARDCOURT EALA (@EalaNation) November 8, 2026

Others expressed amusement at her playful pose.

“Ayown, ginawa na ngang flower vase. Mas maganda nga naman kesa dun sa may samalamig. @alex.eala, pinasaya mo na naman kami,” an online user wrote with emojis.

“Okay lang ‘yan, Alex. Sa kanya na ‘yan, ‘di naman maganda ‘yung trophy, parang flower vase lang. Rest and recover well! It was such a great run! From 50 to rank 15 at 21 years old! The future of tennis is bright for youuu!” another Threads user quipped.

“Nagpatalo si Alex kasi mas maganda talaga ‘yung green na garapon kesa sa white. Good decision ka dyan, bhe. #chareeeenng. Congrats, Alex,” the “Klasik Titos and Titas of Manila” account joked.

The vase Alex received was the Plumes vase by Lalique, a French luxury crystal brand established in 1888.

According to the brand’s website, the decorative piece is handcrafted in France and features a green crystal finish inspired by the plumage and hues of the Amazon parrot

“In the Amazon forest, quietly lurking in the flamboyant green foliage, lives this parrot with its characteristic plumage. Its camouflage makes it barely visible,” Lalique said.

“Like the light coming through the tropical canopy, the purity of the reflects and the radiance of the crystal are fascinating. The softness of the pattern comforts and invites to touch, to caress,” it added.

The regular-sized green Plumes vase is priced at 2,200 euros (approximately P155,344.20).

Meanwhile, the white version of the same vase, also in regular size, costs 1,500 euros (approximately P105,916.50).

Lalique has served as the official trophy sponsor of the Hong Kong Tennis Open since 2018.

(1EUR=P70.61, based on Google Finance conversion as of Nov. 9, 2026)