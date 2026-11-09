Shopping smarter: How AI can help Filipinos prepare for the holiday rush

As the holiday season draws near, online shoppers can make their shopping experience more efficient with the help of an artificial intelligence-powered tool available on an e-commerce platform, a company executive said.

Audrey Santiago, category director of general merchandise at Lazada Philippines, said LazzieChat, an AI-powered conversational shopping assistant, can help shoppers make informed purchasing decisions.

“It makes the shopping experience a lot more tailored, a lot more customized, and also efficient,” she said.

Shoppers can use the tool to ask for product recommendations, check product features, and compare prices.

The tool can be accessed through the platform’s message tab or by clicking the icon on a product page.

Aside from continuously investing in AI-powered tools, Santiago said the brand would also offer more flexible payment options.

The platform would also feature a wider selection of products from international brands and Lazada-exclusive stores, the category director said.

Some of the featured brands include SharkNinja, Jo Malone, CAROTE Global, Tempur, HONOR, Scrub Daddy, Karat World and FitFlop.

Meanwhile, Santiago said Filipinos would be better prepared for their holiday shopping as the season draws near.

“Filipinos are gonna approach it with a lot more purpose and preparation,” Santiago said.

“The idea is how can they make their budgets go further and how can they also beat the holiday rush in a sense as early as possible,” she added.

‘Biggest sale of the year’

Shoppers looking to get a head start on their holiday shopping can take advantage of deals and offers during Lazada’s 11.11 Biggest Sale of the Year.

They can enjoy discounts of up to 90% on LazFlash deals, as well as vouchers.

The sale runs until November 13.

Lazada provides a marketplace where around 160 million active users can connect with more than one million active sellers every month.