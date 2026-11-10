Filipino visa applications rise 20% in first 8 months of 2026

Visa applications filed by Filipinos increased by 20% year-on-year from January to August 2026, with demand for non-Schengen destinations driving much of the growth, according to an analysis by visa outsourcing company VFS Global.

Applications for non-Schengen destinations rose by 28% during the period, while demand for Schengen destinations remained at roughly the same level as the previous year.

Among the most popular non-Schengen destinations for Filipino applicants were Australia, Canada, Japan, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.

For Schengen destinations, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland recorded the highest demand, based on VFS Global’s analysis.

The increase also came alongside stronger demand for services that allow applicants to complete the visa process outside a traditional application center.

VFS Global’s Visa At Your Doorstep service recorded a 58% year-on-year increase in demand during the first eight months of 2026. The service allows applicants to submit documents, complete biometric enrollment, and have their passports returned through courier without having to complete the process at a visa application center.

The company currently offers the doorstep service for 20 countries in the Philippines, including Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, the UK and the Netherlands.

It also offers a Mobile Visa Application Centre service for applicants from the countries covered by its doorstep program.

Atul Lall, Regional Head – North Asia at VFS Global, attributed the increase in applications to Filipinos’ continued interest in traveling abroad for different purposes.

“The continued rise in visa applications from the Philippines highlights growing confidence among Filipino travellers and a strong desire to explore opportunities abroad. Whether for leisure, business, education, or reconnecting with loved ones, international travel remains a priority for many. The sustained growth we have witnessed during the first eight months of 2026 reflects this positive trend, and we anticipate healthy demand across key destinations for the rest of the year,” the firm said.

Lall also encouraged applicants to prepare their visa applications early and use official sources for visa-related information.

“As travel volumes continue to increase, we encourage applicants to plan their journeys early and submit their visa applications well ahead of departure. We also urge travellers to stay cautious and rely only on official channels for visa-related information and services, as fraudulent actors often seek to take advantage of periods of high demand,” he added.

VFS Global provides visa application services for 36 governments in the Philippines through 64 visa application centers across eight cities.

The company clarified that its role is limited to administrative tasks, such as collecting application forms and required documents and enrolling applicants’ biometrics when applicable. It does not decide whether an applicant will be granted or refused a visa.