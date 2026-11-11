CBCP head: Health care must not be privilege of wealthy

MANILA — The president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines urged healthcare institutions to ensure that poor patients are not denied treatment because they cannot afford it.

Speaking during Mass for the Luzon Health Care Summit in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, Archbishop Gilbert Garcera of Lipa said access to health care must uphold the dignity of every person.

“Healthcare must not be a privilege reserved for the wealthy. It must be a service that recognizes the dignity of every person,” Garcera said in his homily.

He challenged healthcare providers to respond compassionately to patients in financial distress rather than allow their inability to pay to determine whether they receive medical attention.

“The poor should never hear, ‘You have no money; we cannot help you.’ Rather, they should hear, ‘What can we do to help you?’” he said.

Garcera called for a healthcare system where families do not have to choose between buying food and medicine, and where treatment is accessible regardless of income.

“We may not be able to cure every illness, but we can ensure that no patient feels abandoned or forgotten,” he said.

He urged the Church, government, healthcare professionals and local communities to work together to expand access to medical services, particularly for poor families and those living in remote areas.

Hospitals and modern medical equipment, he said, are not enough unless healthcare services also reach the people who need them most.

The archbishop also recognized the sacrifices of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers, stressing the need to provide them with adequate support.

Recalling his meeting with Pope Leo XIV in Rome during a gathering of bishops’ conference presidents, Garcera said he was moved by the pontiff’s reminder that the sick must never be isolated.

“The sick need more than medicine. They need understanding, respect, and the assurance that they are not alone,” he said.

Drawing from the day’s Gospel, Garcera urged summit participants to pursue “greater things,” including building a society where the poor, elderly and seriously ill are not abandoned.

He said caring for the sick requires sacrifice, responsible management and long-term planning to ensure that healthcare services reach marginalized communities.

“Our discipleship is measured not only by our prayers but also by how we care for the weak and suffering,” he said.

The biannual summit, organized by the CBCP Episcopal Commission on Health Care, brings together representatives of diocesan healthcare ministries to strengthen collaboration, share experiences and promote best practices.

It also seeks to deepen the Church’s commitment to accessible, equitable and sustainable healthcare, particularly for the poor and marginalized.

Separate summits were also held in Mindanao and the Visayas regions in October.