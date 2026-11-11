Antipolo diocese to help build chapel on Pag-asa Island

MANILA — The Diocese of Antipolo will build a Catholic chapel on Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea, bringing a permanent place of worship to one of the country’s most remote communities.

Bishop Ruperto Santos said the chapel will be dedicated to Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, the patroness of the Antipolo diocese.

The project responds to an appeal from Bishop Socrates Mesiona of the Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa and has received the endorsement of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

Santos described the chapel as “a gift of faith from the people of Antipolo to the Philippine Church,” offering spiritual support to residents, workers and visitors.

The initiative builds on an earlier effort by Mesiona, who led the groundbreaking for a chapel on the island on March 28, envisioning it as a mission station for the remote community.

Located about 280 nautical miles northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Pag-asa is one of the inhabited islands in the Kalayaan Island Group and has been at the center of maritime and territorial disputes with China.

The proposed chapel is expected to serve about 400 civilian residents, most of whom are Catholics, and provide a permanent space for worship and community gatherings.

The initiative also forms part of Antipolo’s celebration of the 400th anniversary of the arrival of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage and the centenary of her canonical coronation.

To raise funds, the diocese will hold a second collection in all its churches over five consecutive Sundays, beginning Nov. 15.

Santos appealed to Catholics to support the construction, saying every contribution would help bring a chapel dedicated to the Blessed Mother on the island.

“This mission allows us to continue the pilgrimage of our beloved Birhen ng Antipolo beyond our shores. She now journeys to another corner of our country, bringing her maternal care to her children across the seas,” he said.

He described the project as an expression of faith and solidarity with the island community, calling on the faithful to take part through generosity and shared sacrifice.