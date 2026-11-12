Charged more than the tagged price? Here’s what the law says

Businesses have been reminded to display accurate price tags after some consumers reported being charged more than the prices indicated on store shelves.

A Threads user shared on Tuesday, November 10, that she encountered such an incident while buying a one-liter chocolate drink at a convenience store.

She said the price tag listed the drink at P138, but when the item was scanned at the cashier, the receipt showed a charge of P150.

“Nino-normalize na ba talaga ‘yung ganito? The cashier simply said, ‘Nakalimutan po namin palitan,” the Threads user wrote, adding a smiling face with tear emoji.

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Other consumers also shared similar experiences.

A Threads user reposted screenshots of a consumer’s account of buying baskets at a hardware store. The consumer said they were initially pleased to see that each basket was priced at P61. However, they were charged P69 per piece at the cashier.

When the consumer pointed out the price difference, the cashier reportedly said the shelf price might not have been updated.

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“Ganyan din sila sa Watsons, omg! Hindi ko nilalahat pero ‘yung dito samin, nalimutan daw nila palitan,” another Threads user commented with emojis.

“This happened to me twice, at two different grocery stores! ALWAYS ask to speak to the manager. If you only talk to the cashiers, that’s probably the only response you’ll get,” a different Threads user wrote.

“Managers will honor the price displayed on the shelf because it’s the store’s responsibility to keep the price tags updated. It’s their lapse, not the customer’s. In my case, the exact same product was stacked right above the price tag showing a lower amount,” the Threads user added.

“Bumili ako ng chicken meatloaf sa Alfamart, costs around P75+ something ata ang nakadikit na price pero pagdating sa cashier, P90+ na. Sabi ko sa cashier, bakit ganyan ang price compare sa nakadikit doon sa shelves? Sabi niya, ‘di raw nila napalitan,” the Threads user said.

Other online users also reminded consumers that the practice is covered by the Republic Act No. 7394, or the Consumer Act of the Philippines.

“Bawal ‘yan under RA 7394 kasi sabi dito, dapat clearly stated/updated ang price nito. Pwede niyo ireklamo sa DTI ‘yan in their public help desk,” a Threads user wrote, referring to the Department of Trade and Industry.

“DTI. Same experience sa Bench, they honored what’s on the price tag kasi may batas tayo diyan. Ang nasa price tag ang susundin,” another Threads user commented.

“This should not be normalized. Under the Consumer Act of the Philippines (Republic Act No. 7394), products should not be sold at a price higher than the price publicly displayed,” a different Pinoy wrote.

“This situation also concerns our Right to Information, since consumers must be provided with accurate and transparent pricing, and our Right to Redress, which gives consumers the right to seek a remedy when they are treated unfairly, file a complaint with the DTI. Namimihasa na ‘yan sila,” the Pinoy added.

Article 81 of the Consumer Act of the Philippines sets the rules on price tags, stating:

“It shall be unlawful to offer any consumer product for retail sale to the public without an appropriate price tag, label or marking publicly displayed to indicate the price of each article and said products shall not be sold at a price higher than that stated therein and without discrimination to all buyers.”

Meanwhile, a DTI administrative order clarifies which price should apply when the amount displayed on the shelf differs from the one charged at the counter.

Section 6 (d) of theDTI Department Administrative Order No. 09 (Series of 2002), requires establishments to ensure that shelf prices match those reflected at the price verification and cash register counters.

It states:

“The price tag sign shall be attached to the shelf and properly secured in order to minimize the tampering, misplacing, transfer, or loss of the same. The establishment shall ensure at all times that the price indicated on the shelf is the same and/or consistent with the price as stated in the Price Verification Counter and/or the Cash Register counter upon payment.”

The order then provides:

“In case of inconsistencies in the price shown on the shelf, on the product itself or in the database price, which appears when the item is scanned, the price which appears the lowest shall prevail.”

The DTI has also shared reminders about proper price tagging on its social media accounts to inform both consumers and businesses of their responsibilities.