Does AI help food businesses attract more customers? Abi Marquez asks

A discussion on the potential impact of AI-generated menus on food businesses emerged following a post by food content creator Abi Marquez, also known as the “Lumpia Queen.”

On Thursday, November 12, Abi posted the following on her Facebook page:

“LEGIT QUESTION to Food Business Owners who use AI in their menus… Did you see a difference in orders since you started using AI?”

The post has so far garnered 7,000 reactions, 1,000 shares and 1,500 comments from Facebook users.

In the comments section, Abi explained that she wanted to find out whether diners are drawn to AI-generated menus and whether the initiative “really brings in new customers.”

She also shared her opinion, saying that she does not like it when food images on menus appear to be AI-generated.

“Personally, if I see AI ‘yung photos… matik [automatic] pass ako because in this economy, nakakatakot gumastos sa hindi mo sure kung ano talaga itsura. And I see so many people who share the same sentiment. But I’M SO CURIOUS. For food business owners, has AI actually HELPED or DAMAGED your sales?” Abi wrote.

One food business account shared that they still use the “original picture” of their products but rely on AI to “enhance the background and lighting.”

Another business owner shared that they use AI to enhance their menu while still relying on their “original personal photo.”

“AI-assisted design using an original personal photo. Aminado ako ‘di talaga ako magaling pagdating sa pag-edit ng background at text, kaya ginagamitan ko ng AI ang mga poster namin,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Pagdating naman sa orders, tingin ko nakatulong din ito. Dati, every other day lang ang production namin, pero ngayon, araw-araw na dahil mas consistent na rin ang pagdating ng orders kumpara noon,” the Facebook user added.

Another Facebook user shared that using AI-generated posters had a “direct positive impact” on their sales as a microbusiness owner.

The Facebook user added that they use AI to “share the details” of their product.

“I think may direct positive impact siya sa sales namin, but only because we make sure that our customers receive exactly what they see from our ads,” the business owner wrote.

“We preserve our original image and not let AI alter our photo except to layout our poster. I think this way, we were able to make good use of AI kahit paano, especially that limited lang rin naman means ng mga small business owners,” the owner added.

“We also include original photos for reference in our posting and eventually, we built the trust ng customers namin na kahit AI-generated ‘yung posters, the product image remains true,” the owner continued.

The owner also shared a sample of their work, clarifying that the photo above is AI-generated, while the one below is the original image.

Last September, discussions about AI-generated food menus surfaced online, with some online users expressing frustration over the similar layouts and poster designs used by different businesses.

Others also pointed out that the food depicted in some of the posters was not “remotely close to what they’re selling.”

RELATED: ‘Sakit sa mata’: AI-generated food posters draw flak over generic designs, unrealistic image

On November 9, a Threads user called out a food delivery platform for allowing businesses to use what appeared to be AI-generated product photos.

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Another Threads user raised similar concerns last August, urging food business owners to avoid using AI-generated photos for their menus.

“Maybe you don’t have time to edit or no budget for marketing but please, see these? It’s not appealing,” the Threads user commented.

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Some businesses have begun using generative AI to assist with various tasks, including creating marketing materials and enhancing product images.