New short film honors Filipino bishop whose beatification cause is underway

MANILA — A short film inspired by the life of Bishop Cesar María Guerrero, whose beatification cause opened this year, premiered Wednesday at the University of Santo Tomas.

Titled “Pag-Uwi,” the 19-minute film traces the struggles and decades of service of Guerrero, the first bishop of Lingayen, and his dedication to God and the Church.

The Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan produced the film, with the University of Santo Tomas and DivinaLaw serving as co-producers.

The film premiered at UST, where Guerrero studied philosophy, letters and civil law before pursuing theological and canon law studies in Rome.

Using two fictional characters, Attorney Cesar and Father Mario, the film dramatizes Guerrero’s journey from a promising legal career to the priesthood.

The archdiocese announced Feb. 21 that the Vatican had approved the opening of Guerrero’s beatification cause. The diocesan inquiry began March 27, 65 years after his death.

Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan said the two characters reflect the complexity of Guerrero’s life, marked by personal struggles and challenging pastoral assignments.

The film portrays Guerrero’s transfer from a wealthy parish in Binondo to an orphanage, followed by missionary work in the mountain communities of San Mateo, Rizal.

“God is present among the orphans. God is present among those whom others ignore,” Villegas said.

He also described hardship as an important teacher, saying some of life’s most meaningful lessons can only be learned through suffering and tears.

“Comfort and the pleasures of life are not good teachers, because there are lessons in life that we can learn only through hardship and tears,” he said.

UST Vice Rector for Religious Affairs Father Pablo Tiong, O.P., said the film’s title carries a meaning beyond Guerrero’s return to his alma mater.

He said “Pag-Uwi,” or “coming home,” highlights how holiness can grow through ordinary acts of service, not only through martyrdom.

“The martyrs show us how far love can go. But Bishop Guerrero shows us how long love can last,” Tiong said.

He added that Guerrero placed his education, talents and authority at the service of God and other people.

“Bishop Guerrero had talent, education and authority. And he placed it all at God’s disposal,” Tiong said.

Villegas said Guerrero’s example continues to inspire the Church, describing the bishop as a gift from God whose legacy transcends generations.

“Bishop Guerrero is not merely a figure confined to the years 1885 to 1961. He is a gift from God, meant to endure for all generations,” he said.

Reflecting on the film, Villegas urged audiences to pursue wisdom and holiness, describing “sabio at santo” (wise and holy) as the legacy worth leaving behind.

Born Jan. 26, 1885, in Ermita, Manila, Guerrero was ordained a priest in 1914 and served at Binondo parish and as chaplain of Hospicio de San Jose.

He became the first bishop of Lingayen in 1929 before serving as auxiliary bishop of Manila and later as the first bishop of San Fernando, Pampanga.

Guerrero also established seminaries in Pangasinan and Pampanga and helped organize Catholic Action of the Philippines to encourage lay participation in the Church’s mission.

He retired in 1957 because of illness and spent his remaining years at Hospicio de San Jose. He died on March 27, 1961, at age 76.