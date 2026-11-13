‘Fave comfort food’: Patrons recall Recovery Food moments as restaurant closes after 14 years

Patrons shared how a breakfast and brunch restaurant became part of their lives after it announced its closure following 14 years of operation.

Recovery Food, a casual dining restaurant that operated 24 hours, announced that it had closed its doors after breaking into the dining scene with its hearty rice meals in 2012.

Known for serving comfort food to morning runners, partygoers, and graveyard shift workers, its 24-hour service made it the go-to choice for people who needed to satisfy their cravings at wee hours.

“After 14 years of serving comfort food and making memories, our doors are now officially closed,” the restaurant said in the caption of its Facebook post on Wednesday, November 11.

“Thank you for every visit, every meal shared, and every memory made with us. You made Recovery Food feel like home. Maraming salamat sa pagmamahal. With love, Your RF Family,” it added.

The post has amassed 3,800 likes and reactions, 394 shares, and 242 comments from Filipinos, including patrons of the restaurant with fond memories of the establishment.

“My favorite comfort food sa madaling araw via GrabFood delivery, even during pandemic. Sad to see you go, but I hope you will be back soon,” a Facebook user wrote.

“My fave place for breakfast, by the window glass, when Im in BGC Stop Over… it ain’t over yet… mark my word… RF will be back soon, on a different package. Be blessed!” another user wrote.

“RF Molito ‘lunch-outs’ na madaling araw for GY [graveyard] shift. Salamat po,” commented a different patron.

“You guys were literally our comfort food for OT [overtime] or crunch time. A reward for having survived brain-depleting days,” wrote another Facebook user.

“RF – Molito Alabang. Fave go-to place after shift, Tapa de Morning and Doc Sisig no more!” commented another diner.

“Dami ko core memories dito! Kahit simpleng Christmas Eve, wala kami mapuntahan ng wife ko. Ito pinupuntahan namin na reliable restau. Mga mid nights na maisipan ko lumabas, I know RF is a good idea,” wrote a different user.

“Salamat, RF. I always talk about your food as literally recovery food — conquering hangovers, night shift meals, painful life events, etc. Used to be BGC resident kaya this closure hits me (since 2015),” commented another Pinoy.

Recovery Food served Filipino rice meals like Tapa de Morning, Doc Sisig, Amadobo, goto, grilled meals, and sandwiches marketed as comfort food to those who wanted to wind down after night parties and morning runs, hence the name “recovery.”

The restaurant was founded in 2012 restaurateur Malou Fores of Mamou. It had branches in Bonifacio Global City at Taguig, as well as Molito Alabang, Makati, Mandaluyong, and Quezon City.