‘Fave comfort food’: Patrons reminisce about Recovery Food as restaurant closes after 14 years

Patrons shared how a breakfast and brunch restaurant had become part of their lives after it announced its closure following 14 years of operation.

Recovery Food, a casual dining restaurant that operated 24 hours a day, announced that it had closed its doors after making a name for itself in the dining scene with its hearty rice meals since 2012.

Known for serving comfort food to morning runners, partygoers, and graveyard shift workers, its round-the-clock service made it the go-to spot for people looking to satisfy their cravings in the wee hours of the morning.

“After 14 years of serving comfort food and making memories, our doors are now officially closed,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, November 11.

“Thank you for every visit, every meal shared, and every memory made with us. You made Recovery Food feel like home. Maraming salamat sa pagmamahal. With love, Your RF Family,” it added.

The post has garnered 3,800 reactions, 394 shares and 242 comments from Filipinos, including former patrons who shared fond memories of the restaurant.

“My favorite comfort food sa madaling araw via GrabFood delivery, even during pandemic. Sad to see you go, but I hope you will be back soon,” a Facebook user wrote.

“My fave place for breakfast, by the window glass, when Im in BGC Stop Over… it ain’t over yet… mark my word… RF will be back soon, on a different package. Be blessed!” another wrote.

“RF Molito ‘lunch-outs’ na madaling araw for GY [graveyard] shift. Salamat po,” a different patron commented.

“You guys were literally our comfort food for OT [overtime] or crunch time. A reward for having survived brain-depleting days,” another Facebook user wrote.

“RF – Molito Alabang. Fave go-to place after shift, Tapa de Morning and Doc Sisig no more!” another diner commented.

“Dami ko core memories dito! Kahit simpleng Christmas Eve, wala kami mapuntahan ng wife ko. Ito pinupuntahan namin na reliable restau. Mga mid nights na maisipan ko lumabas, I know RF is a good idea,” a different Facebook user wrote.

“Salamat, RF. I always talk about your food as literally recovery food — conquering hangovers, night shift meals, painful life events, etc. Used to be BGC resident kaya this closure hits me (since 2015),” another Pinoy commented.

Recovery Food served Filipino rice meals such as Tapa de Morning, Doc Sisig, and Amadobo, as well as goto, grilled meals, and sandwiches. These were marketed as comfort food for people looking to wind down after late-night parties or refuel after morning runs, hence the name “Recovery.”

The restaurant was founded in 2012 by restaurateur Malou Fores, who is also behind Mamou. It had branches in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Molito in Alabang, Makati, Mandaluyong, and Quezon City.