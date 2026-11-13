Cardinal Tagle to lead Mass for Guadalupe pilgrimage thanksgiving in Manila

MANILA — The Philippine pilgrimage of the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe will culminate in a two-day thanksgiving celebration at Manila’s Quirino Grandstand on Dec. 11 and 12, following visits to dozens of churches across the country.

The Our Lady of Guadalupe Philippine Pilgrimage Committee said the gathering will bring devotees together for prayer and thanksgiving, with an overnight vigil marking the feast of the Marian image.

“Everyone is invited to take part in the celebration of the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe and in thanksgiving for the conclusion of her journey across the Philippines from Mexico,” the committee said in a statement.

The event aims to unite Filipino devotees in faith and devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary, it added.

According to the schedule, the pilgrim image will arrive at the Quirino Grandstand from Manila City Hall at 6 p.m. on Dec. 11, followed by an opening Mass at 8 p.m.

An overnight Holy Rosary vigil and veneration will begin at 10:30 p.m. and continue until noon on Dec. 12.

A Marian concert is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Dec. 12, while veneration of the image will continue until 4 p.m.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, dean of the College of Cardinals and pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, will preside over a Mass at 5 p.m.

A procession carrying the image to the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros will follow at 7 p.m.

Since June 2026, the image from Mexico has traveled across the Philippines, drawing hundreds of thousands of devotees during its visits to more than 60 churches in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.