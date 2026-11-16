Missionary sisters seek return of sacred items stolen from chapel

MANILA — Catholic missionary sisters in southern Philippines are appealing for the return of a stolen tabernacle and other sacred objects including consecrated hosts.

The Missionary Sisters of Mary said the items were taken Nov. 12 from their generalate chapel in Km. 4, Baan, Butuan City, Agusan del Norte. The missing objects include a tabernacle, chalice, monstrance and ciborium.



The congregation also expressed concern over what it described as the “desecration of consecrated hosts.”

“We are not seeking to blame or accuse anyone. Our only hope is to recover these sacred items and bring them back to their rightful place,” the sisters said in a public announcement posted Nov. 15.

They appealed to anyone who may have purchased the items, even unknowingly, to return them to the community.

“These are sacred items. They are not ordinary objects, nor are they simply pieces of metal that can be sold or weighed,” the congregation said, stressing their religious significance to the chapel and the Catholic faith.

The sisters urged the public to share any information that could help recover the missing objects.

The congregation may be contacted through its Facebook page, Missionary Sisters of Mary (MSM), or by email at [email protected].