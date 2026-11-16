‘Dito ang Tingin’: Pinoys amused by song choice in Singapore PM’s ASEAN Summit arrival post

Filipinos could not help but notice a familiar tune playing in the background of Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s social media post about his arrival in the Philippines for the 49th ASEAN Summit.

The Singaporean leader arrived in the Philippines on Saturday, November 14, for the high-stakes regional gathering, where ASEAN leaders are set to discuss regional strategies on economic, political, security and socio-cultural issues.

Wong’s social media account shared a short video of his arrival in Manila, featuring performances welcoming the delegates, as well as the official himself being greeted.

“Just arrived in Manila for the 49th ASEAN Summit!” Wong’s post read.

“In a changing world, ASEAN must stay united and work more closely together. We will discuss ways to deepen economic integration and create new opportunities for our people,” he added.

Just arrived in Manila for the 49th ASEAN Summit! In a changing world, ASEAN must stay united and work more closely together. We will discuss ways to deepen economic integration and create new opportunities for our people. https://t.co/XOreOFds6e — Lawrence Wong (@LawrenceWongST) November 15, 2026

Wong’s post featured the catchy Filipino hip-hop track “Dito Ang Tingin” by Grizzy Bub, which has been gaining traction on social media.

The choice of background music caught the attention of Filipinos, who expressed amusement over the unexpected song selection.

“‘Yung background music, haha,” market surveillance analyst John Paul Tanyag commented.

“Hahaha, his Gen Z social media person typed ‘pinoy modern background music,'” another X user commented.

“HAHAHAHHA, tambay ng TikTok siguro, haha,” a different Pinoy wrote.

“Young stunna!” another X user quipped.

“HAHAHAHA, interesting background song choice, sir, did anyone put you up to this?” a different X user commented.

A Department of Tourism (DOT) employee who participated in the Manila Media Familiarization Tour also suggested the track.

Wong’s media team joined the tour on November 14, alongside local and international media delegates covering the ASEAN Summit. Participants were taken to several Manila tourist attractions, including Fort Santiago, Manila Cathedral, Baluarte de San Diego, Museo del Galeón and the ASEAN Gardens.

The DOT spearheaded the initiative to showcase Manila’s history, culture and attractions and give media delegates an opportunity to experience more of the Philippines beyond the ASEAN Summit.

The free familiarization tour, which was also offered on November 12 to 14, is set to continue on November 18.

As of November 15, 65 participants had joined the tour.

Meanwhile, the hip-hop song choice has also made waves on social media. “Dito Ang Tingin” has garnered around 1.5 million streams on Spotify, while its audio has been used in 1.8 million TikTok posts and 54,000 Instagram Reels, based on figures as of Monday, November 16.

Several local celebrities have also joined the trend, including “It’s Showtime” hosts Anne Curtis-Smith, Darren Espanto, and Vhong Navarro, as well as actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith, who have used the catchy hip-hop track in their reels.

Last year, Wong also posted a video featuring his two-day visit to the Philippines, set to BINI’s viral song “Pantropiko.”

—With reports from Rosette Adel

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