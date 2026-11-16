Travel wishlist: Where Pinoys are heading for year-end getaways

Filipinos are looking beyond their usual holiday destinations for year-end escapes, with cooler-weather trips, outdoor adventures and major entertainment events shaping travel plans across Asia, while domestic getaways also remain in demand.

Japan remains the leading destination among Filipino travelers, with one in five choosing the country for a seasonal getaway. Northern Vietnam is also gaining popularity, while Taiwan is attracting visitors interested in outdoor activities and nature-based experiences, according to travel booking data released by Klook on November 9.

Northern Vietnam emerges as cold-weather alternative

Hanoi, Ha Long and Sapa are among the most popular destinations drawing Filipino travelers to northern Vietnam, with growing interest in activities such as alpine coasters, cable car rides and local village tours.

The region is emerging as an alternative for Filipinos seeking cooler temperatures and outdoor adventures during the year-end travel season.

Japan, meanwhile, continues to attract travelers looking for a winter getaway, maintaining its position as the most popular destination in the booking data.

Taiwan is also gaining traction among Filipinos seeking seasonal experiences, including hot spring visits and mountain tours.

Travelers are exploring destinations such as Beitou for its hot springs, Taichung for leisurely walks and Taroko Gorge for scenic hikes.

BTS concerts boost Singapore travel plans

Major entertainment events are also influencing Filipino travel decisions, with Singapore drawing concertgoers ahead of BTS’ highly anticipated performances.

Filipinos are among the top source markets for the group’s upcoming Singapore shows, according to Klook’s booking data.

Beyond the concerts, fans can look forward to a month-long, island-wide lineup of activities, including themed experiences and light displays at selected attractions and museums.

The trend also highlights how concerts are encouraging travelers to spend more time exploring destinations rather than limiting their trips to the events themselves.

Klook Travel Pulse 2026 data showed that 90% of Filipino travelers who go abroad for concerts extend their stays to explore their destinations, with 78% staying for up to four additional days.

RELATED: No passport, no problem: Local escapes for a summer break | Rundown: Most booked travel spots for Pinoys in 2025, where they’re headed in 2026

Manila, island destinations draw local travelers

Closer to home, Filipinos are also making room for staycations and shorter holidays as the year-end season approaches.

Bookings for local accommodations and short-term stays in Manila increased by 46.5%, according to Klook, with local attractions and activities also gaining traction among families.

Island destinations continue to attract visitors despite the off-season, with Boracay and Cebu recording steady travel interest.

Klook Philippines General Manager Michelle Ho said more Filipinos are discovering ways to enjoy the final months of the year through both international trips and local experiences.

“While getaways to cooler destinations remain popular, more Filipino travelers are discovering alternative ways to beat the heat and enjoy the last quarter of the year closer to home,” Ho said.

“It’s all about curating new and refreshing experiences and bridging the gaps in between so travelers will not have to worry about what comes next. Travelers can pick out experiences, and Klook will help them cross it off their wish list every step of the way,” she added.