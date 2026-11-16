Baguio tourists reminded of city ordinances amid NCR long weekend

Tourists visiting Baguio City were reminded of local guidelines as some Filipinos took advantage of the non-working days declared in the National Capital Region for the 49th ASEAN Summit to visit the popular destination.

With Metro Manila workers enjoying an extended weekend due to the declaration of non-working days for the regional gathering, a social media user shared a reminder for those planning to visit the City of Pines.

The post particularly highlighted the city’s Anti-Distracted Walking Ordinance.

“Sa mga aakyat ng Baguio, please be reminded na bawal gumamit doon ng cellphone habang naglalakad. Lalo na sa may Session Road,” the user wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, November 15.

“If may need ka replyan, browse or tawagan, stop ka muna sa gedli [gilid] and gawin dapat mong gawin. Baka masita ka nga mga Lespu [pulis],” the X user added.

Sa mga aakyat ng Baguio, please be reminded na bawal gumamit doon ng cellphone habang naglalakad. Lalo na sa may Session Road. If may need ka replyan, browse or tawagan, stop ka muna sa gedli and gawin dapat mong gawin. Baka masita ka nga mga Lespu. — VolleyReelsPh (@dhumzkie8) November 15, 2026

Others also reminded visitors to observe the city’s anti-smoking ordinance.

“Yes. Bawal din tumawid kung saan-saan at wala po nagtitinda ng sigarilyo dun. Bawal po ang sigarilyo [or] vape sa public places,” another X user commented.

Another Filipino also reminded visitors against littering, recalling that they were once nearly fined for the offense at Burnham Park.

“Bawal din magkalat! Nakalimutan ko ‘yung baso sa inupuan namin, muntik na ako ma-fine sa Burnham. Naka-civilian pa naman sila at nag-oobserve. So tabi niyo na lang kalat niyo at itapon sa mga basurahan,” the X user wrote.

Baguio has an Anti-Distracted Walking Ordinance, which prohibits pedestrians from using mobile phones or other electronic devices while walking and crossing streets and sidewalks. Violators may face fines of up to P2,500.

The city also implements the Smoke-Free Baguio Ordinance, which prohibits smoking in public utility vehicles, public transport terminals, accommodation and entertainment establishments, and enclosed public spaces, as well as areas outside of their private residence or workplaces.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Littering Ordinance penalizes individuals who spit, throw, leave or scatter trash in public places. It also prohibits the pollution of canals, drainage systems, curbs and gutters, creeks, rivers and other natural waterways.

Baguio remains a popular tourist destinations among Filipino tourists, known for its cool climate, iconic parks, scenic landscapes and thrift shopping spots, among other attractions.