“History has officially been made!”

The Department of Tourism (DOT) congratulated powerhouse P-pop groups SB19 and BINI after making history in securing their first-ever Grammy nominations for the 69th Annual Grammy Awards.

Both groups are also Philippine tourism ambassadors, helping promote the country’s culture and destinations through their platforms and international reach.

The two groups groups are nominated in the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category, which recognizes artistic excellence in Asian pop music performances.

SB19 earned a nod for its song “VISA,” while BINIr received a nomination for “Unang Kilig.”

The category covers contemporary popular music originating from or widely recognized in Asian markets, including K-pop, J-pop and C-pop.

The DOT recognized the milestone, praising both groups for bringing Filipino music to the international stage.

“Huge congratulations to our very own tourism ambassadors SB19 (‘Visa’) and BINI (‘Unang Kilig’) for earning historic Grammy nominations in the new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category!” it said in a social media post.

“From rocking the historic stages of Coachella and Lollapalooza to earning recognition on the world’s biggest music stage, our country’s tourism ambassadors continue to prove that P-Pop is a global force to be reckoned with,” the department added.

“The world is listening, and Filipino music is shining brighter than ever!” the DOT further said.

History has officially been made! 🇵🇭✨ Huge congratulations to our very own tourism ambassadors SB19 (“Visa”) and BINI (“Unang Kilig”) for earning historic Grammy nominations in the new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category! From rocking the historic stages of Coachella and Lollapalooza to earning recognition on the world’s biggest music stage, our country’s tourism ambassadors continue to prove that P-Pop is a global force to be reckoned with. The world is listening, and Filipino music is shining brighter than ever! 🌍🔥 #SB19 #BINI #Grammys #PPopRISE #LoveThePhilippines — Tourism Philippines (@TourismPHL) November 16, 2026

BINI’s management also acknowledged the nomination, thanking Filipinos for their continued support of the “Nation’s Girl Group.”

“FROM THE PHILIPPINES TO THE GRAMMYS! BINI is officially GRAMMY-NOMINATED for Best Asian Pop Music Performance for ‘Unang Kilig’!” it said.

“A historic moment for OPM, for Filipino music, and for everyone who believes in them. The girls are making history, and we couldn’t be prouder! Thank you to everyone who continues to support us!” the group’s post added.

BINI member Maloi Ricalde also joked about being the first Batangueña to have been nominated for the prestigious Grammys.

“Pinaka-unang Batangueña na na-nominate sa Grammy,” she proudly wrote in her Instagram Story.

“EME,” Maloi quipped.

ALSO READ: BINI Maloi jokes about being ‘first Batangueña Grammy nominee’

SB19 also thanked its supporters for “standing” by the group as it continues to bring Filipino music to the global stage.

“SB19 FOR THE GRAMMYS. NOW A NOMINEE. ‘VISA’ earns a GRAMMYS nomination for Best Asian Pop Music Performance. From the Philippines to the world, thank you for believing in SB19 and standing with us as we carry Filipino music to the global stage!” the group exclaimed.

The Grammy Awards are presented annually by the US-based Recording Academy to recognize outstanding achievements in the music industry. Winners receive a gold-plated statuette shaped like an old-fashioned gramophone.

The Best Asian Pop Music Performance category recognizes melody-driven, commercially oriented pop music from Asian markets. Eligible recordings may incorporate pop-rock, pop R&B and other related styles, with genre-blending arrangements and layered production.

According to the Recording Academy, entries must also feature meaningful use of at least one Asian language.