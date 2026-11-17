The Philippine National Police (PNP) responded to a viral post showing one of its mobile units parked at a motel on Sunday afternoon, November 15.

A Facebook page posted a photo of a police vehicle spotted in the parking area of a Hotel Sogo branch along Mabini Street in Manila at around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The budget accommodation chain is known for offering short-term stays and themed rooms, as well as longer-hour accommodation options for guests seeking a temporary place to stay.

The post caught the attention of National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Commissioner Ralph Calinisan, who said the police personnel were using the establishment as a place to rest amid their deployment for the 49th ASEAN Summit.

The regional gathering runs until Wednesday, November 18, with its opening ceremonies held on Sunday, the same day the police mobile unit was spotted at the motel.

“Ang mga pulis natin ay nakadestino mula sa iba’t ibang mga lugar para magtrabaho at magbantay sa ongoing ASEAN Summit,” Calinisan reportedly commented.

“Ginagamit na pahingahan ngayon ‘yang lugar na ‘yan ng mga tropa. While we appreciate your being proactive, this post is unfair to our policemen as it insinuates something else, when the truth is, nagtratrabaho sila. Kindly take it down. Salamat,” he added.

PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Allen Rae Co also defended the presence of the parked police mobile, explaining the motel’s definition of the establishment.

“Ano ba ang definition ng motel? Motel is a motorist hotel. Now, let us cleanse our minds naman,” he said in a press briefing.

Co said the accommodation served as a billeting area for the police personnel on duty during the ASEAN Summit.

He added that it was the most affordable lodging option for the police personnel who needed to a place to rest.

“Kailangan din magpahinga ng ating kapulisan. As a matter of fact, ‘yung thousands na naka-deploy po natin, eh, kailangan dito matulog niyan. Eh, what’s the best kung ‘yung, tawag dito, affordable na billeting. Kasi masyadong madumi ang tingin natin,” Co said.

A police content creator also urged Filipinos to “verify first” before posting on social media.

“Huwag po tayong maging padalos-dalos sa pagpo-post ng mga bagay na ating nakikita nang hindi muna bine-verify ang impormasyon o inaalam ang buong detalye. We all know how powerful social media is. One misleading post can easily influence public perception, damage reputations, and create unnecessary controversies,” police officer Renalyn Tangguiyac wrote.

“Let us avoid sharing unverified or misleading content that may unfairly put an individual or an organization in a negative light. Responsible social media use begins with verification, not speculation,” she added.

Meanwhile, Co said that while they “do not see any issue” with the police mobile being parked at Hotel Sogo, they will still look into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The ASEAN Summit gathers leaders from across Southeast Asia to address shared regional concerns, explore areas of cooperation and discuss strategies for regional development.

United States President Donald Trump is also expected to attend the high-level gathering, with his arrival scheduled today, November 17.