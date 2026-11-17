One hundred families from three barangays of Makati City received Noche Buena packs and took part in Christmas activities during a community outreach held by ArteFino in partnership with Saints Peter and Paul Parish and St. Paul Makati.

The “Handog Ng Pasko” initiative, held on Thursday, November 12, brought together families from Barangays Poblacion, Olympia and Valenzuela for a gathering centered on sharing Christmas blessings.

The outreach is among the community initiatives accompanying this year’s PRESENTE by ArteFino, which will hold holiday fairs at The Fifth at Rockwell from November 26 to 29 and Alabang Town Center from December 10 to 13.

The Alabang event marks the artisanal trade fair’s first venture into the south. Across both locations, 135 Filipino brands will showcase their products, with 17 participating exclusively at Alabang Town Center.

Apart from retail offerings, the fairs will feature projects highlighting Filipino craftsmanship, traditional Christmas practices and community-based livelihood initiatives.

At The Fifth at Rockwell, visitors can see a collection of Christmas lanterns handcrafted by master artisans from Pampanga. The project is being developed in collaboration with the City of Makati’s Office on Cultural Affairs, with the artisans also sharing their lantern-making skills with communities in the city.

Meanwhile, lanterns from the Tukod Foundation will be displayed at the Alabang fair.

Founded in 2020 by the late National Artist for Architecture Francisco “Bobby” Mañosa, the foundation works to promote Filipino design, craftsmanship, cultural heritage and sustainability.

The Alabang event will also feature a performance by the children’s choir of the Tuloy Foundation on December 13.

Another featured initiative is Barong Yugto, Barong Buhay (BYBB), an upcycling project led by designer and ArteFino Maker’s Lab mentor Zarah Juan.

The project gives pre-loved barong Tagalogs a new purpose by transforming them into bags, clothing and holiday decorations. Persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) in Quezon City handcraft the repurposed garments into new products.

It brings together several groups, including SparkPH, the Quezon City local government and students from SOFA Design Institute, who help reimagine the old garments into new designs.

“It gives the old barong Tagalog a second life, and offers the people who remake them a fresh start,” Juan said.

The resulting collection will be featured at the HeArteFino booths during both holiday fairs. Proceeds from sales will go toward a fund supporting HeArteFino grantees.

ArteFino founders Armita Rufino, Maritess Pineda, Susie Quiros, Cedie Vargas and Marimel Francisco said the expansion to Alabang had long been part of their plans to reach a wider audience.

“For the past 10 years, we have been wanting to venture out and connect with a wider audience. Friends and patrons would ask us to mount ArteFino in the South. So it was perfect timing when Alabang Town Center invited us to do PRESENTE by ArteFino just as we celebrated one decade,” the founders said.

They added that the holiday fairs aim to encourage shoppers to support Filipino makers and learn about the stories behind locally crafted products.