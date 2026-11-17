Archbishop Antonio Franco, who served as the apostolic nuncio to the Philippines from 1999 to 2006, died in Italy on Nov. 15. He was 89.

Franco died at Rummo Hospital in Benevento, where he had been admitted a few days earlier.

Bishop Giuseppe Mazzafaro of Cerreto Sannita-Telese-Sant’Agata de’ Goti, Italy, announced Franco’s death in a statement on Monday expressing condolences to his family and those who shared his priestly and episcopal ministry.

Franco spent seven years in the Philippines as the Holy See’s diplomatic representative before being assigned to the Middle East in 2006.

His tenure coincided with the 2001 EDSA II People Power uprising and the reorganization of the Archdiocese of Manila, which resulted in the creation of new dioceses in the capital region.

Throughout his diplomatic career, Franco represented the pope in several countries, helping foster dialogue and strengthen relations between the Catholic Church and civil authorities.

Born in Puglianello, Italy, on March 24, 1937, Franco was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Cerreto Sannita-Telese-Sant’Agata de’ Goti on July 10, 1960.

He entered the Vatican diplomatic service in 1972 and served in diplomatic missions in Bolivia, Iran and France, as well as at the Holy See’s permanent mission to the United Nations in New York.

Pope John Paul II appointed him apostolic nuncio to Ukraine in 1993, making him the first Vatican representative to the country following its independence from the Soviet Union.

In January 2006, Pope Benedict XVI appointed Franco apostolic nuncio to Israel and Cyprus and apostolic delegate to Jerusalem and Palestine.

He retired from diplomatic service in August 2012 after more than four decades of service to the Holy See.

Mazzafaro described Franco as “an instrument of communion, dialogue and peace,” particularly in Jerusalem and the Holy Land, where tensions and suffering persist.

The bishop also thanked Franco for his dedication to the Church and urged the faithful to pray for the repose of his soul.

Franco’s remains arrived Nov. 16 at the Parish of St. James the Apostle in Puglianello, where a wake held.

His funeral Mass is scheduled for Tuesday at the Church of St. Alphonsus Maria de’ Liguori in Telese Terme.