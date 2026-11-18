The National Privacy Commission reminded employers not to shame former employees in their “Notice to the Public” advisories amid the growing prevalence of such posts online.

The NPC said employers may inform the public about a former employee’s departure to prevent fraud or unauthorized transactions. However, they must still observe the principle of data minimization.

Under this principle, the individual’s name and confirmation that they are no longer connected with the company are sufficient, the commission said.

“Hindi kailangang magdagdag ng personal o iba pang impormasyong walang kinalaman sa announcement,” the NPC said in a reminder posted on Facebook on November 11.

“Hindi rin dapat maging paraan ang post para ipahiya o i-public shame ang dating empleyado,” the agency added.

The NPC also reminded employers to assess whether a public advisory is necessary or if they can simply notify affected clients directly.

“Ang bottom line? Kung may mas simple at hindi gaanong intrusive na paraan para maipaalam ang impormasyon, gaya ng direktang pag-message sa clients, iyon muna ang dapat piliin,” it stated.

The NPC also shared a link to its Advisory Opinion No. 2022-009 about the issue.

The reminder comes amid the growing circulation of “Notice to the Public” advisories online, with some using it as marketing template.