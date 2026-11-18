Philippine representative Bea Millan-Windorski received praise from pageant fans after unveiling her official delegate portrait for the 75th Miss Universe pageant.

The Miss Universe Philippines organization shared the portrait on social media, showing Bea in a look inspired by 1950s Hollywood glamor and Old San Juan.

“Officially representing the Philippines,” the organization wrote in its post.

“From Philippines to the Universe,” it added.

The portrait was photographed by Jorge Ferraez, with a design by Giannina Azar and heels by Sandra Cano.

A notable detail in the official portraits is the scepter held by each delegate, which was once carried by Marisol Malaret, the first Puerto Rican to win the Miss Universe title in 1970.



Filipino pageant fans expressed their excitement in the comments section, with some already voicing their hopes for Bea to take home the crown.

“Crown her nowww!” one Facebook user commented.

“Ilaban mo na lang BEA hanggang sa dulo,” another wrote.

Others described her as “breathtakingly beautiful” and expressed confidence in her chances of winning the international pageant.

“Her face is very versatile. She has wide range in terms of looks,” a Facebook user commented.

The 75th Miss Universe coronation night happening in Puerto Rico is scheduled for November 25 (Manila time).

—With Rosette Adel, Janelle Liong